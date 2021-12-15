‘Hawkeye’ directors tease more surprise Marvel cameos

Hawkeye directors Amber Templemore-Finlayson and Katie Ellwood have teased further cameos in the MCU series.

The filmmakers alluded to the appearance of Florence Pugh’s character Yelena Belova from Black Widow in the fourth episode, suggesting that more could be on the way.

“We love keeping little secrets like that, because I think the fans really like the reveals when they do see them. And then they get to experience it new and as a surprise, so it’s always more fun,” Templemore-Finlayson told Radio Times.

She added: “I think we have the easy job. It’s the poor actors who just can’t say a word about it. I feel for them, because some people that we knew couldn’t tell anyone they were even in a Marvel thing.”

In terms of whether more familiar characters might appear in future episodes of the show, Ellwood said sarcastically: “It’s fuzzy, but I think if you just keep watching, guess what, you’re going to find out.

“Fans wouldn’t be able to come up with all their theories about who was going to be in it if it weren’t for us all keeping tight lips. So that’s part of the entertainment with Marvel.”

In a three-star first-look review of Hawkeye, NME wrote: “With the Avengers 2.0 line-up still slowly being built out of upcoming films and spin-offs (She-Hulk? Sam Wilson’s Cap? Shang Chi? Florence Pugh’s Black Widow?), at least this time around the new Hawkeye is shaping up to be less of a dud.”