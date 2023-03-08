HBO’s ‘Barry’ to end with season four

HBO has confirmed that the upcoming fourth season of Bill Hader’s action comedy series Barry will be its last.

Per a press statement as shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Bill Hader (Barry) said: “It’s been an amazing journey making this show, and it’s bittersweet that the story has come to its natural conclusion.”

HBO and HBO Max’s executive vice president Amy Gravitt added: “After three masterful seasons of Barry, we are eager for viewers to see the powerful, complex and hilarious conclusion to Barry Berkman’s story. It has been a pleasure working with this immensely talented team including Bill Hader, Alec Berg, Aida Rodgers and the entire exceptional cast and crew.”

Advertisement

HBO has also released a teaser trailer for season four of Barry, which can be seen above.

Barry‘s last season will being airing on HBO on April 16 and will consist of eight episodes. The final season will see Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) celebrated as a hero after Barry’s arrest and its “shocking consequences”.

Barry is now the latest HBO original to announce its end, following Succession, which will also conclude with its upcoming fourth season. The fourth season of Succession is set to arrive in the UK beginning March 27, with each episode releasing on successive Mondays.

Creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong said last month, confirming that season four would be the show’s last: “You know, there’s a promise in the title of Succession. I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From Season 2, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”