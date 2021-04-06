HBO plans huge ‘Game of Thrones’ celebration to mark 10th anniversary

HBO has announced plans for a huge, month-long celebration to mark the fact Game of Thrones turns ten this year.

The event, known as ‘The Iron Anniversary’, will mark ten-years since the season one first episode premiere on the network.

The anniversary will see the launch of a new, interactive Game of Thrones spotlight page on HBO Max containing Easter eggs for long-term fans, as well as “broad introductions” for fans new to the show. Subscribers to the site will also be able to access 150 videos of cast interviews, behind-the-scenes extras, clips and trailers.

You can see a trailer announcing the celebrations here:

A new merchandise range will also be launched and will include a one-of-a-kind Imperial egg by Fabergé, a collection of Mikkeller beers inspired by the series and a group of new, iron-textured Funko Pop figures.

They’ll also be a Game of Thrones ‘MaraThrone’ event where every episode from season 1 will be shown again, starting from April 10.

Back in March, HBO announced three more Game of Thrones spin-offs. The new trio of series will act as further prequels to George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The first spin-off, which has the working title 9 Voyages, is being developed by Rome creator Bruno Heller and follows Lord Corlys Velaryon, a.k.a. The Sea Snake, the Lord of the Tides and head of House Velaryon.

The second project, 10,000 Ships, focuses around the warrior queen Princess Nymeria, a revered ancestor of House Martell who founded the kingdom of Dorne.

The final prequel series will be set in the notorious King’s Landing slum of Flea Bottom – the maze of tight streets in the city where characters like Davos Seaworth and Gendry Baratheon were born.

The trio of series are in addition to the forthcoming House of the Dragon, which is set to star Paddy Considine, Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke. That story takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and follows the Targaryen family.

It is set to start production next month and will land on HBO in 2022.