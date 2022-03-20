HBO reportedly developing fourth season of ‘True Detective’ dubbed ‘Night Country’

HBO is reportedly working on a fourth season of its crime-drama anthology series True Detective, tentatively titled True Detective: Night Country.

Deadline broke the news of Night Country on Friday (March 18), claiming that Issa López and Barry Jenkins will steer production on the new season. It follows a similar report from last February, wherein HBO’s chief content officer, Casey Bloys, said he and his team were “working with a couple of writers to find the right tone and take” for a continuation of the True Detective format.

Created by Nic Pizzolatto, the series first aired in 2014, with second and third seasons airing respectively in 2015 and 2019. According to Deadline, López will write, executive produce and direct the pilot episode of Night Country, while Jenkins will serve as an executive producer through his Pastel banner.

Advertisement

Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak will hold similar roles, it’s reported, with production company Anonymous Content – which helmed the first three seasons of True Detective – also on board to executive produce. It’s said that other series veterans will return, too; though Pizzolatto isn’t confirmed to return, it’s possible he will.

Last September, season one director Cary Fukunaga criticised Pizzolatto, saying that their time working together quickly became “disheartening”. On-set tensions between the two have been well-documented, with Fukunaga saying most recently: “The writer and director are a team. Over the course of the project, Nic kept positioning himself as if he was my boss and I was like, ‘But you’re not my boss. We’re partners. We collaborate.’”

A month later, actress Raeden Greer claimed she was fired from True Detective after refusing to go topless for a scene. Greer was cast to play an exotic dancer on the HBO series back in 2013, and says that after raising some concerns, was assured by her agent and the casting department that the role wouldn’t involve nudity because it wasn’t disclosed in her contract.

On the day of filming, however, Greer alleged that she found nothing in her trailer but a set of pasties and a nude thong to wear. After objecting to the outfit, Greer says Fukunaga and another producer on the show pulled her aside for a chat in an attempt to convince her. Greer says she was later fired from the role after refusing to back down, and described the experience as “degrading” and “humiliating”.