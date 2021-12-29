HBO reveals official poster for season two of ‘Euphoria’

HBO have revealed the official poster for season two of Euphoria – check it out below.

The new season hits HBO Max on January 9, 2022 and HBO have been drip-feeding what to expect from the coming-of-age drama over the past few weeks.

A full-length trailer was released earlier this month which saw Zendaya’s Rue wheeling around a luggage full of prescription drugs as she attends an addicts anonymous meeting.

“When I first met her I was just, immediately in love,” Rue said in a voiceover, as a flashback clip showed her locking eyes with Hunter Schafer’s Jules for the first time in the halls of their high school.

Now, fans can check out the official poster for season two of Euphoria, which sees Rue with her eyes closed and bathed in a golden light. The tagline reads: “Remember this feeling”.

The first season of Euphoria was released back in 2019 and was followed by two specials. The first, Trouble Don’t Last Always aired last December, while Fuck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob was released shortly afterwards in January 2021.

Zendaya made history in 2020 as the youngest woman to win an Emmy for best actress in a drama series for her performance as Rue.

Speaking about season two of Euphoria in an interview with Teen Vogue, Zendaya said: “It’s a difficult season. It’s gonna to be hard and it’s gonna be devastating sometimes, but I think Rue really deserves all of that care when it comes to her character because I think she represents a lot for so many people.”

She continued: “I hope to make those people proud with our depictions of Rue [and] where all the characters go. I think this season’s not going to be easy, though. It’s not going to be a fun watch, I don’t think.”

It was also recently revealed that rapper Dominic Fike will appear in Euphoria but not Lil Nas X, who turned down the opportunity to work on his debut album ‘Montero‘, which was released in September.