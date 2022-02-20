HBO says there’s “no guarantee” more ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-offs will happen

There is no guarantee that any more Game of Thrones spin-offs will arrive, according to HBO’s chief content officer.

There are rumours that up to six Game of Thrones spin-offs are in the works, including House of the Dragon, which writer George R. R. Martin confirmed had finished filming earlier this week (February 19).

Speaking to TVLine about the potential spin-offs, HBO’s Casey Bloys has there is “no guarantee” that any more shows will go ahead.

He added: “I’m not motivated here by any sort of, ‘We need three Game of Thrones spinoffs. To state the obvious, we’ve got one Game of Thrones show greenlit, and that’s House of the Dragon. And we’re really excited about that.

“There are other ones in development. We will green light something when we feel like something is exciting and well done and tells a story that we care about. It’s like any development.

“So there’s no guarantee that anything’s going to go… [We’re] not trying to fill a schedule with a new prequel every year or anything like that. It’s just based on what stories we’re excited about telling.”

“This is not specific to Game of Thrones,” Bloys added. “Typically speaking, we don’t put something on just to try to fill a slot. We’re trying to fulfil what we think is the HBO brand promise, which is quality shows that feel interesting [and] different.

“But we’re not doing it just to fill a slot. And that wouldn’t change for Game of Thrones, either. That said, there’s development that we’re certainly excited by.”

When updating readers of his blog about House of the Dragon, Martin said he had seen “rough cuts” of the show and was “loving them”.

He added: “The writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific. I hope you will like them as much as I do. My hat is off to Ryan [J. Condal] and Miguel [Sapochnik] and their team, and to our amazing cast.”

He also addressed when the series could arrive. “So when will you get to see it, you ask? When will the dragons dance? I wish I could tell you,” Martin wrote.

“Lots of work remains to be done, as I said, and COVID makes planning difficult. This spring? Unlikely. Maybe summer? Could be. Fall? Who knows? You’ll know when we do.”

The 10-episode series is set 300 years before the timeline of Game Of Thrones and follows the House Targaryen up to a bloody civil war called the Dance of Dragons, which threatens to end the Targaryen reign.