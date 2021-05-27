HBO’s ‘Green Lantern’ series casts Jeremy Irvine as gay superhero

The forthcoming HBO Max series about DC character Green Lantern has cast Jeremy Irvine as gay superhero Alan Scott.

The show, which promises to tell stories in the DC universe “spanning decades and galaxies” across 10 one-hour episodes, recently found its titular lead actor in Finn Wittrock, star of American Horror Story.

Announcing his involvement in a new Instagram post, Irvine wrote: “Very excited to be joining the DC Universe!! Can’t wait to get started.”

He then added an iconic Green Lantern quote: “In brightest day, in blackest night, No evil shall escape my sight. Let those who worship evil’s might, Beware my power – Green Lantern’s light!”

According to Deadline, Scott is a train engineer by trade. “Scott derived his powers from a mystical green lantern crafted from a mysterious meteorite. He later joined the Justice Society of America, and in universe-hopping adventures would sometimes team with members of the Green Lantern Corps, including Hal Jordan,” it added.

Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Seth Grahame-Smith will be writing Green Lantern, which is set to rework the DC characters and stories into a narrative “spanning decades and galaxies”.

The show will begin on Earth in 1941 with Scott, before heading to 1984 with Wittrock’s alpha male Guy Gardner and half-alien Bree Jarta.

Elsewhere, actor Wayne T Carr has discussed his role as the Green Lantern being cut from Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The actor was initially due to star in Snyder’s reworking of the 2017 superhero film in the final scene before Warner Bros cut the scene and replaced it with a reveal of Martian Manhunter.

“When I saw the full vision, I went through the journey like everybody went through the journey,” Carr said. “Towards the end, I realised, ‘Ugh. I’m not a part of this. Darn.'”