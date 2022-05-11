‘Heartstopper’ star Joe Locke wants Jennifer Coolidge to play his grandmother in season two

Heartstopper star Joe Locke has revealed he wants American Pie‘s Jennifer Coolidge to play his grandmother in season two of the Netflix show.

Based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novel of the same name, Heartstopper tells the story of school students Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Locke), who strike up a romantic relationship after being seated next to each other in class.

A second season is yet to be officially announced by Netflix, but Locke is clear on who he wants to join the cast for the show’s eventual return.

Advertisement

In a wide-ranging interview with Variety, the actor said that he wants Coolidge to play his grandmother, since Connor has Olivia Colman portraying his mother in season one.

“Jennifer Coolidge should play my grandmother,” he said. “That would be so cool. I love her. She’s amazing. I also want a scene with Nick’s mum so I can work with Olivia Colman.”

Locke also spoke of this fantasy casting while appearing at 2022 BAFTA TV awards, saying: “I would love Jennifer Coolidge to play my cool grandma, like my American grandma.”

A major hit with audiences, Heartstopper currently holds a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The first season spanned the events of the first two Heartstopper graphic novels, leaving a further two volumes to be explored in additional seasons.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME about potential future seasons, and what they may have in store for Nick’s character, Connor said: “For Nick, I think there’s a lot more exploration to be done in terms of his family.

“It’s known to fans of the comics that he has an older brother who’s homophobic. I think that would be a really interesting route to go down, but I think there’s loads of material to go and explore.”