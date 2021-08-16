‘Hellbound’ becomes the first Korean drama to be invited to TIFF

Upcoming Netflix K-drama series Hellbound has been invited to the 46th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), making it the first Korean television series to be invited.

Hellbound is set to premiere during the festival’s “Primetime” section, which will showcase series that are cross-overs between television and films with top-notch writing and production. Since the section was launched in 2015, other hit series such as Britain’s Black Mirror and Heroes from the United States have also been invited.

In this World Premiere, Korean visionary Yeon Sang-ho taps into the world’s collective anxiety in HELLBOUND, a wildly original take on the procedural drama. #TIFF21 https://t.co/ydxVW81NFV pic.twitter.com/j5e4I1gDHD — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) August 13, 2021

Helmed by Train To Busan director Yeon Sang-ho, Hellbound is a thriller series set in a dystopian world faced by a supernatural phenomenon, where its inhabitants create a human-made hell as escapism from their realities. The series will star Yoo Ah-in (The Throne, #Alive) as its protagonist, alongside Park Jung-min (Start-up) and Kim Hyun-joo (Watcher) in supporting roles.

TIFF is the largest film festival in North America that aims to highlight remarkable new films, series, genres and styles in an annual celebration of storytelling and filmmaking. This year’s festival will take place for a little over a week from September 9 to September 18.

In other related K-drama news, actor and entertainment personality Lee Kwang-soo as well as EXO’s Sehun are set to star in the upcoming House On Wheels spin-off, alongside the seven other cast members of the upcoming Pirates 2 film.

The production team of House On Wheels has described the spin-off as “separate” from the original programme, with its concept set to revolve around the cast of the original show – actors Sung Dong-il and Kim Hee-won – “lending their keys to [the newcomers], who will live in the house on wheels without its owners present.”