‘Hellbound’ creator says there are currently no plans for a second season

Yeon Sang-ho, creator and director of Hellbound, has spoken about the potential for a second season of the hit Netflix original K-drama series.

In a recent interview with Variety, Yeon touched on his plans for the future of the fantasy series, which has since become one of the most-popular series on Netflix currently. Hellbound, which was released on November 19, is an adaptation of Yeon’s 2020 webtoon comic of the same name.

“Because Hellbound is based on the original webtoons, my partner Choi Kyu-Seok and I have decided that the story afterwards will be told first through the webtoon,” Yeon said, “and as for whether we would want to turn that into another live-action series, that’s something that we will need further discussion on.”

Yeon also said that he and his team have yet to find the “time to discuss that issue with Netflix”, noting that first season of Hellbound was only released very recently.

Elsewhere during the interview, Yeon also spoke about how “enjoyable” it was for him to work with Netflix. “They created an environment where I didn’t have to think about anything else aside from focusing on my creativity in terms of distribution or when or how to release the series,” he added.

The six-part series recently became the most-watched series on Netflix for the week ending November 21. It amassed a total of over 43million “hours viewed” in its first three days of release, beating other recent popular releases such as Squid Game (30million) and League Of Legends animated series Arcane (38million).

Yeon, who also directed films such as Train To Busan and Peninsula, recently spoke about his plan to gather the various characters and settings of his work so far into a single shared universe.