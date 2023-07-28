Henry Cavill’s final scene in ‘The Witcher’ leaves fans in tears

Henry Cavill’s final scene in The Witcher left many fans of the Netflix show in tears – warning spoilers below.

It comes after the finale showed his character Geralt is once again separated from his love Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan), before being reunited with Jaskier (Joey Batey) and riding off into the sunset.

Following the scene, one fan wrote: “I am just distraught with that ending and knowing Henry’s Geralt won’t get his happy ending.”

Another added: “Really solid ending to the season, I thought. Gonna miss Cavill. He was great this season. Excited to see where the story goes.”

“Just binged the last season of #TheWitcher I could’ve done without it ending with such a damn cliffhanger but all great things must come to an end. The series finale really went out with a bang the cast/crew did a phenomenal job! You will be missed,” wrote another.

Others though, criticised the ending with one viewer writing: “Very disappointed with the witcher ending.. you can tell henry cavil had nothing to do with it and the writers/producers/directors don’t care about the games or books at all. it is truly a shame to ruin such a brilliant tv show. henry cavil will always be the only witcher for me.”

Another added: “The ending of season 3 of The Witcher was pants. Sad to see Henry Cavill’s tenure ended in an anti-climactic manner #TheWitcher #TheWitcher3 Henry will always be Geralt.”

Cavill will not be returning to the show after he confirmed last October, that he would be stepping down from his role and “passing the torch” onto actor Liam Hemsworth.

His exit comes after the cast only found out that Cavill was leaving the show one day before it was revealed to the world.

Reviewing the final episodes, NME‘s Alex Flood wrote: “There is definitely something compelling about The Witcher, something that has kept us hooked through 21 hours of storytelling. We can’t quite put our finger on what, but if you pushed us, we’d probably say (sorry, Netflix) that it has something to do with Cavill. These final episodes zip by in a whirl of flashing swords and witty retorts when Geralt’s on screen, but get bogged down when he’s off it.”

A fourth and fifth season of The Witcher has already been confirmed by Netflix, while the streamer previously launched its first live-action spin-off with the four-part limited series Blood Origin.