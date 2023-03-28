Here are all of the HBO titles leaving Disney+ Hotstar in India this April

Earlier this month, Disney+ Hotstar in India announced that it will be removing HBO-created content from its platform from April 1 onwards.

Now, a confirmed list of the shows being removed from Disney+ Hotstar has been unveiled per an Independent report. The list comes following reports that HBO has ended its partnership with Disney+ Hotstar, with the latter writing in a statement: “Starting 31st March, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar”.

Popular HBO shows including the ongoing and recently premiered fourth season of Succession, The Last of Us, House of the Dragon and more are all being removed from Disney+ Hotstar from April 1.

Check out the complete list below in alphabetical order:

Ballers

Band of Brothers

Catch and Kill

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Entourage

Game of Thrones

House of the Dragon

Mare of Easttown

Mind over Murder

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union

Scenes from a Marriage

Shaq

Succession

The Baby

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Nevers

The Sopranos

The Time Traveller’s Wife

The Wire

Undercurrent

Watchmen

We Own this City

The Independent has also reported that Amazon Prime Video is reportedly working to bring HBO titles to its platform in India, given that several existing titles such as The Flight Attendant and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin are already available on the platform.

HBO and Amazon Prime Video have yet to comment.