Here are all of the HBO titles leaving Disney+ Hotstar in India this April

Earlier this month, Disney+ Hotstar in India announced that it will be removing HBO-created content from its platform from April 1 onwards.
Now, a confirmed list of the shows being removed from Disney+ Hotstar has been unveiled per an Independent report. The list comes following reports that HBO has ended its partnership with Disney+ Hotstar, with the latter writing in a statement: “Starting 31st March, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar”.
Popular HBO shows including the ongoing and recently premiered fourth season of Succession, The Last of Us, House of the Dragon and more are all being removed from Disney+ Hotstar from April 1.
Check out the complete list below in alphabetical order:
Ballers
Band of Brothers
Catch and Kill
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Entourage
Game of Thrones
House of the Dragon
Mare of Easttown
Mind over Murder
Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union
Scenes from a Marriage
Shaq
Succession
The Baby
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Nevers
The Sopranos
The Time Traveller’s Wife
The Wire
Undercurrent
Watchmen
We Own this City
The Independent has also reported that Amazon Prime Video is reportedly working to bring HBO titles to its platform in India, given that several existing titles such as The Flight Attendant and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin are already available on the platform.
HBO and Amazon Prime Video have yet to comment.