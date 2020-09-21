Here are all the Emmy Awards 2020 winners

The Emmy Awards 2020 took place in Los Angeles tonight (September 20), becoming the first major TV awards ceremony to be held during the coronavirus pandemic.
The nominations for the 72 annual Emmys were revealed during a virtual event in June, where the likes of the second season of HBO’s hit drama Succession, the Regina King-led comic book miniseries Watchmen, and the Dan and Eugene Levy-created sitcom Schitt’s Creek picked up the most nods.
On the night, Schitt’s Creek took home the most awards, collecting seven trophies in categories including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor, Lead Actress, Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series.
Jimmy Kimmel hosted the ceremony live from LA’s Staples Center from 8pm ET (1am BST), although most of the show took place virtually due to the ongoing pandemic.
See the winners from the Creative Arts Emmys, which were announced across this week, below and follow along for updates on winners from the telecast ceremony (winners highlighted in bold).
The full list of winners from the Emmys 2020 are as follows:
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do In the Shadows
Outstanding Competition Program
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
The Great, ‘The Great’ (Pilot)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, ‘Marvelous Radio’
Modern Family, ‘Finale Part 2’
Ramy, ‘Miakhalifa.mov’
Schitt’s Creek, ‘Happy Ending’
Will & Grace, ‘We Love Lucy’
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
The Crown, ‘Aberfan’
The Crown, ‘Cri de Coeur’
Homeland, ‘Prisoners of War’
The Morning Show, ‘The Interview’
Ozark, ‘Fire Pink’
Ozark, ‘Su Casa Es Mi Casa’
Succession, ‘Hunting’
Succession, ‘This Is Not for Tears’
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Little Fires Everywhere, ‘Find a Way’
Normal People, ‘Episode 5’
Unorthodox
Watchmen, ‘It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice’
Watchmen, ‘Little Fear of Lightning’
Watchmen, ‘This Extraordinary Being’
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Julia Garner, Ozark
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sarah Snook, Succession
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
The Good Place, ‘Whenever You’re Ready’
The Great, ‘The Great’ (Pilot)
Schitt’s Creek, ‘Happy Ending’
Schitt’s Creek, ‘The Presidential Suite’
What We Do in the Shadows, ‘Ghosts’
What We Do in the Shadows, ‘On the Run’
What We Do in the Shadows, ‘Collaboration’
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Better Call Saul, ‘Bad Choice Road’
Better Call Saul, ‘Bagman’
The Crown, ‘Aberfan’
Ozark, ‘All In’
Ozark, ‘Boss Fight’
Ozark, ‘Fire Pink’
Succession, ‘This Is Not for Tears’
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Mrs. America, ‘Shirley’
Normal People, ‘Episode 3’
Unbelievable, ‘Episode 1’
Unorthodox, ‘Part One’
Watchmen, ‘This Extraordinary Being’
Outstanding Animated Program
Big Mouth, ‘Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!’
Bob’s Burgers, ‘Pig Trouble In Little Tina’
BoJack Horseman, ‘The View From Halfway Down’
Rick and Morty, ‘The Vat Of Acid Episode’
The Simpsons, ‘Thanksgiving Of Horror’
Outstanding Children’s Program
Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance
Star Wars Resistance
We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest
Outstanding Commercial
Back-to-School Essentials – Sandy Hook Promise
Before Alexa – Amazon
Bounce – Apple AirPods
Groundhog Day – Jeep (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles|FCA)
The Look – P&G
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
American Masters
Hillary
The Last Dance
McMillion$
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness
Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking
The Cave
Chasing The Moon (American Experience)
Moonlight Sonata: Deafness In Three Movements
One Child Nation
Outstanding Television Movie
American Son
Bad Education
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night
Cheer
Kevin Hart: Don’t Fuck This Up
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
We’re Here
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special
Mrs. America
Normal People
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming
The Oscars, ‘Routine: Come Alive (Opening Sequence)’
Savage X Fenty Show, ‘Routines: Statues, Benches, Window’
So You Think You Can Dance, ‘Routines: I’ll Be Seeing You, Mambo Italiano, The Girl From Ipanema’
So You Think You Can Dance, ‘Routines: Enough Is Enough, Sign Of The Times’
World Of Dance, ‘Routines: Dos Jueyes, El Ray Timbal’
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
The Crown, ‘Aberfan’
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”
Mindhunter, “Episode 6”
Ozark, “Boss Fight”
Ozark, “Civil Union”
Tales From The Loop, “Loop”
Westworld, “Parce Domine”
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Black-ish, “Hair Day”
Euphoria, “The Next Episode”
Grace And Frankie, “The Tank”
Killing Eve, “Are You From Pinner?”
The Politician, “Pilot”
Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”
Unorthodox, “Part 2”
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Big Little Lies, “She Knows”
Euphoria, “And Salt The Earth Behind You”
The Handmaid’s Tale, “Mayday”
Ozark, “In Case Of Emergency”
The Politician, “The Assassination Of Payton Hobart”
Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
62nd Grammy Awards
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times”
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira
73rd Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Fred Willard, Modern Family
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Dev Patel, Modern Love
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Bette Midler, The Politician
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror
James Cromwell, Succession
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Martin Short, The Morning Show
Jason Bateman, The Outsider
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Cherry Jones, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef
Outstanding Interactive Extension Of A Linear Program
Mr. Robot, Season_4.0 ARG
Stranger Things, Scoops Ahoy: Operation Scoop Snoop
Westworld, Free Will Is Not Free Interactive Experience
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series
America’s Got Talent, “Live Results Finale”
Jimmy Kimmel Live!, “Live in Brooklyn”
Saturday Night Live, “Host: John Mulaney”
So You Think You Can Dance, “Finale”
The Voice, “Live Finale”
Outstanding Main Title Design
Abstract: The Art Of Design
Carnival Row
Godfather Of Harlem
The Morning Show
The Politician
Watchmen
Westworld
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Martin Phipps, The Crown
Labrinth, Euphoria
Ludwig Göransson, The Mandalorian
Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans, Ozark
Nicholas Britell, Succession
Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
The Crown, “Cri De Coeur”
Hollywood, “A Hollywood Ending”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo…”
Pose, “Worth It”
Star Trek: Picard, “Stardust City Rag”
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
The Crown, “Aberfan”
Hollywood
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy Or Cabbage, A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo…”
Watchmen, “An Almost Religious Awe”
Westworld, “Parce Domine”
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm, “Elizabeth, Margaret And Larry”
Insecure, “Lowkey Trying”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo…”
Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”
Schitt’s Creek, “Start Spreading The News”
What We Do In The Shadows, “Resurrection”
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special
American Horror Story: 1984, “Camp Redwood”
Catherine The Great, “Episode Four”
Devs, “Episode 3”
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul, “Bagman”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo…”
Ozark, “All In”
Star Trek: Picard, “Et In Arcadia Ego: Part 2”
Stranger Things, “Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”
Westworld, “Parce Domine”
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie
The Blacklist
The Mandalorian
The Rookie
S.W.A.T.
Stranger Things
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
The Apollo
Beastie Boys Story
Becoming
The Great Hack
Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special
Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee
Leah Remini: Scientology and The Aftermath
Ugly Delicious
VICE
The World According To Jeff Goldblum
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
Between the Scenes – The Daily Show
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries
National Geographic Presents Creating Cosmos: Possible Worlds
Pose: Identity, Family, Community
RuPaul’s Drag Race Out of the Closet
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
A Very Brady Renovation
Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program
Born This Way
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Voice
Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program
American Factory
Apollo 11
Becoming
The Cave
Sea Of Shadows
Serengeti, “Rebirth”
Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program
Cheer, “Hit Zero”
Life Below Zero, “The New World”
Queer Eye, “We’re In Japan!: Japanese Holiday”
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program
American Factory
Apollo 11
Becoming
The Cave
The Last Dance, “Episode 7”
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness, “Cult Of Personality”
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
Cheer, “Daytona”
LEGO Masters, “Mega City Block”
Queer Eye, “Disabled But Not Really”
RuPaul’s Drag Race, “I’m That Bitch”
Top Chef, “The Jonathan Gold Standard”
Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Becoming
Home, “Maine”
McMillion$, “Episode 1”
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness, “Not Your Average Joe”
Why We Hate, “Tools & Tactics”
Outstanding Narrator
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Revolution
Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Elephant Queen
Angela Bassett, The Imagineering Story
Lupita Nyong’o, Serengeti
David Attenborough, Seven Worlds, One Planet
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program
American Factory
Apollo 11
Beastie Boys Story
The Last Dance, “Episode 1”
McMillion$, “Episode 3”
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness, “Cult Of Personality”
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program
LEGO Masters, “Mega City Block”
Queer Eye, “Disabled But Not Really”
RuPaul’s Drag Race, “I’m That Bitch”
Survivor, “It’s Like A Survivor Economy”
Top Chef, “The Jonathan Gold Standard”
Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program
Cheer, “God Blessed Texas”
Deadliest Catch, “Cold War Rivals”
Life Below Zero, “The New World”
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, “The Ball Ball”
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)
Apollo 11
Beastie Boys Story
Cheer, “Daytona”
Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time
McMillion$, “Episode 1”
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness, “Cult Of Personality”
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
Apollo 11
Beastie Boys Story
Cheer, “Daytona”
Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time
RuPaul’s Drag Race, “I’m That Bitch”
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness, “The Noble Thing To Do”
Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program
Beastie Boys Story
The Cave
Circus Of Books
Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer, “Closing The Net”
McMillion$, “Episode 1”
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
Beeing at Home with Samantha Bee
Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakas: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues
The Randy Rainbow Show
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Drunk History
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times
The Oscars
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira
73rd Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
A Celebration Of The Music From Coco
Dancing With The Stars, “Episode 2802”
The Oscars
RuPaul’s Drag Race, “I’m That Bitch”
The Voice, “Top 10”
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)
Dancing With The Stars, “Disney Night”
The Little Mermaid Live!
The Oscars
RuPaul’s Drag Race, “I’m That Bitch”
The Voice, “Top 10”
Outstanding Costumes For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program
Dancing With The Stars, “Halloween Night”
Drunk History, “Fame”
The Masked Singer, “The Season Kick-Off Mask-Off: Group A”
RuPaul’s Drag Race, “I’m That Bitch”
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Eddie Murphy”
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show, “Born at Night, But Not Last Night”
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, “Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor’s Questions About the Coronavirus”
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Episode 629”
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff”
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Eddie Murphy”
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, “Flame Monroe”
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special
62nd Grammy Awards
The Kennedy Center Honors
The Oscars
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira
73rd Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Music Direction
The Kennedy Center Honors
Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince
The Oscars
Saturday Night Live
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira
Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, “Trump’s Coronavirus Address (Bloopers Included) And Trevor’s Audience Tribute Song”
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Eat Shit Bob!”
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “The Journey of ChiiJohn: Chapter 2”
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris, “Outdoor Entertaining, Travel”
Drunk History, “Bad Blood”
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Episode 629”
Queer Eye, “We’re In Japan!: The Ideal Woman”
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Eddie Murphy, Host: John Mulaney”
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
62nd Grammy Awards
The Little Mermaid Live!
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times”
The Oscars
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
62nd Grammy Awards
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Oscars
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm, “The Spite Store”
Jimmy Kimmel Live!, “Live in Brooklyn”
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Episode 629”
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Woody Harrelson”
The Voice, “Live Finale”
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special
2019 American Music Awards
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
The Little Mermaid Live!
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times”
The Oscars
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie
Defending Jacob, “After”
Devs, “Episode 7”
The Plot Against America, “Part 1”
Watchmen, “Little Fear Of Lightning”
Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”
Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series
Bob Hearts Abishola, “Ice Cream For Breakfast”
Family Reunion, “Remember Black Elvis?”
The Ranch, “It Ain’t My Falt”
Will & Grace, “Accidentally On Porpoise”
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
The End Of The F***ing World, “Episode 2”
Homecoming, “Giant”
Insecure, “Lowkey Happy”
Insecure, ‘Lowkey Lost”
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 7: The Reckoning”
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
black-ish, “Hair Day”
Grace And Frankie, “The Laughing Stock”
The Handmaid’s Tale, “Liars”
The Politician, “Pilot”
Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”
This Is Us, “Strangers: Part Two
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Carnival Row, “Aisling”
The Handmaid’s Tale, “Household”
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 3: The Sin”
Watchmen, “It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice”
Westworld, “Parce Domine”
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
The Conners, “Slappy Holidays”
One Day At A Time, “Boundaries”
Will & Grace, “We Love Lucy”
Will & Grace, “What A Dump”
Outstanding Period Costumes
The Crown, “Cri De Coeur”
Hollywood, “A Hollywood Ending”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”
Mrs. America, “Shirley”
Pose, “Acting Up”
Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
American Horror Story: 1984, “The Lady In White”
Hollywood, “Outlaws”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”
Pose, “Acting Up”
Star Trek: Picard, “Stardust City Rag”
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
Big Little Lies, “What Have They Done?, The Bad Mother, I Want To Know”
The Handmaid’s Tale, “Household”
Killing Eve, “Are You From Pinner?”
The Morning Show, “In The Dark Night Of The Soul It’s Always 3:30 In The Morning”
Ozark, “Wartime”
Succession, “This Is Not For Tears”
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
GLOW, “Up, Up, Up”
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian”
Space Force, “The Launch”
What We Do In The Shadows, “Resurrection, Collaboration, Witches”
Will & Grace, “We Love Lucy”
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special
American Horror Story: 1984, “True Killers”
Hollywood, “Jump”
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 6: The Prisoner”
Pose, “Love’s In Need Of Love Today”
Star Trek: Picard, “Absolute Candor”
Westworld, “Crisis Theory”
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 2: The Child”
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 4: Sanctuary”
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 8: Redemption”
Ozark, “Fire Pink”
Ozark, “Wartime”
Stranger Things, “Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt”
Succession, “DC”
Succession, “This Is Not For Tears”
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Mrs. America, “Phyllis”
Watchmen, “A God Walks In To Abar”
Watchmen, “It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice”
Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul, “Bagman”
The Boys, “The Name Of The Game”
The Crown, “Aberfan”
Star Trek: Picard, “Et In Arcadia Ego: Part 2”
Stranger Things, “Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”
Westworld, “Parce Domine”
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
GLOW, “The Libertines”
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian”
Silicon Valley, “Exit Event”
Space Force, “The Launch”
What We Do In The Shadows, “The Return”
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 2: The Child”
Modern Family, “Finale Part 1”
The Ranch, “Fadeaway”
Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”
Space Force, “Save Epsilon 6!”
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Series Or Movie
American Horror Story: 1984, “Camp Redwood”
Devs, “Episode 3”
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Hollywood, “Hooray For Hollywood”
Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Lost In Space, “Ninety-Seven”
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 2: The Child”
Stranger Things, “Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt”
Watchmen, “See How They Fly”
Westworld, “Crisis Theory”
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role
Devs, “Episode 8”
The Handmaid’s Tale, “Household”
Tales From The Loop, “Loop”
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, “Strongman”
Vikings, “The Best Laid Plans”
Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program
Big Mouth Guide To Life
Doctor Who: The Runaway
Outstanding Original Interactive Program
The Messy Truth VR Experience
Rebuilding Notre Dame
When We Stayed Home
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love?
Robot Chicken, “Santa’s Dead (Spoiler Alert) Holiday Murder Thing Special”
Steven Universe Future, “Fragments”
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler
The Good Place Presents: The Selection
Most Dangerous Game
Reno 911!
Star Trek: Short Treks
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn
Stephan James, #FreeRayshawn
Christoph Waltz, Most Dangerous Game
Mamoudou Athie, Oh Jerome, No
Corey Hawkins, Survive
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Anna Kendrick, Dummy
Kaitlin Olson, Flipped
Jasmine Cephas Jones, #FreeRayshawn
Rain Valdez, Razor Tongue
Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911!
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead To Me
Insecure
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do In The Shadows
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
Big Little Lies
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
Ozark
Succession
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth
Leslie Odom Jr., Central Park
Wanda Sykes, Crank Yankers
Taika Waititi, The Mandalorian
Nancy Cartwright, The Simpsons
Hank Azaria, The Simpsons
Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming (Juried)
Mandy Moore, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation (Juried)
Jill Dykxhoorn, Archer
Dan MacKenzie, Cosmos: Possible Worlds
Genndy Tartakovsky, Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
Scott Wills, Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
Stephen DeStefano, Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming (Juried)
“Create Together” (YouTube)
“The Line” (Oculus)
Outstanding Motion Design (Juried)
Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (Netflix)
Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Hollywood, “Hooray For Hollywood: Part 2”
Little Fires Everywhere, “The Spider Web”
Mrs. America, “Reagan”
Unorthodox, “Part 1”
Watchmen, “It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice”
Outstanding Music Supervision
Better Call Saul, “The Guy For This”
Euphoria, “And Salt The Earth Behind You”
Insecure, “Lowkey Movin’ On”
Killing Eve, “Meetings Have Biscuits”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”
Stranger Things, “Chapter Three: The Case Of The Missing Lifeguard”
Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Carnival Row
Defending Jacob
Hollywood
Unorthodox
Why We Hate
Wu-Tang: An American Saga
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
The Black Godfather, “Letter To My Godfather”
Euphoria, “All For Us”
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Eat Sh!t, Bob”
Little Fires Everywhere, “Build It Up”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “One Less Angel”
This Is Us, ‘Memorized”
Watchmen, “The Way It Used To Be”
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program
Ballers
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Henry Danger
Shameless
Space Force