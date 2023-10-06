Here’s every song in ‘Beckham’ on Netflix

The new Netflix documentary series about the life of David Beckham has now started to stream – and it comes with an extensive new soundtrack.

According to an official synopsis, Beckham “tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon.” The four-part series explores “his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find balance between ambition, love and family, David’s story is one of immense ups and downs.”

It continues: “The series takes you on that rollercoaster and builds a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time.”

Who is behind the new series?

Academy Award-winner Fisher Stevens (Palmer, And We Go Green, The Cove) along with Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning producer John Battsek (One Day in September, Searching for Sugar Man, Winter on Fire) have been granted “unprecedented access” to David, his wife Victoria, his family, his friends and his team-mates for the documentary.

Netflix say this has resulted in “an intimate portrait of a man as well as a chronicle of late-modern sports and celebrity culture.” The film’s soundtrack features many acts from the nineties at the height of Beckham’s fame, including Blur, Oasis, Ocean Colour Scene – and of course, The Spice Girls.

You can watch the film’s trailer here:

What other songs feature on the soundtrack?

Season 1: Episode 1 Songs – The Kick



‘Supersonic’ – Oasis

‘Sрice Uр Your Life’ – Spice Girls

‘Gangster Trippin’ – Fatboy Slim

‘Here I Come’ – The Roots

Season 1: Episode 2 Songs – Seeing Red

‘Sing’ – Blur

‘Hundred Mile High City’ – Ocean Colour Scene

‘Steal My Sunshine’ – Len

Season 1: Episode 3 Songs – Goldenballs



‘Salute Your Solution’ – The Raconteurs

‘Gimme Some Lovin’ – The Spencer Davis Group

’10:03′ – Doves

‘Everlasting Love’ – Love Affair

Season 1: Episode 4 Songs – What Makes David Run

‘Superstar (Remember How You Got Where You Are)’ – The Temptations

‘Islands in the Stream’ – Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers

‘Happy Together’ – The Turtles

Beckham is streaming now on Netflix.