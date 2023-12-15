Here’s every song in ‘My Life With The Walter Boys’

The full soundtrack for My Life With The Walter Boys has been released – check it out below.

Based on Ali Novak’s 2014 novel of the same, the Netflix series follows teenager Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez) who relocates from Manhattan to rural Colorado after losing her entire family in a car accident. She is taken in by the Walters, only to become entangled in a love triangle between two brothers.

Alongside Rodriguez, the show stars Marc Blucas, Alisha Newton, Sarah Rafferty, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry and Johnny Link.

Who composed the soundtrack for My Life With The Walter Boys?

Brian H. Kim composed the show’s official score, which you can stream here.

What other songs feature on the soundtrack?

A bunch of songs by famous artists feature in the show, including tracks by Dua Lipa, Maggie Rogers and Alvvays.

You can check out an episode-by-episode breakdown of the songs in the show below.

Episode one – My Life In Colorado

‘Hallucinate’ – Dua Lipa

‘Caveboy’ – Lifetime

‘The Kids’ – Pale Lips

‘Oblivion’ – Wilderness of Manitoba

‘After The Earthquake’ – Alvvays

‘Tick Tick Boom’ – The Hives

‘Overdrive’ – Maggie Rogers

Episode two – Live A Little

‘Some Of Everything’ – Mint Simon

‘Body Language’ – Helena Deland

‘I Will Keep You Warm’ – Nat Jay

Episode three – The Cole Effect

‘Peach New AM’ – Emily James

‘For The Birds’ – Hyaenas

‘Cake By The Ocean’ – DNCE

‘Everything Everywhere Always’ – Elijah Woods

‘The Fall’ – Jon Bryant

Episode four – Nineteen

‘Fill Your Soul (Cheshire Remix)’ – Def3

‘New Summers’ – De Lux

‘Rollin’ – K+Lab feat. Jess B & Jewels

‘Cha Ching’ – K+Lab feat. Def3

‘Nightingale’ – Joel Fraser

‘You’re The One’ – Luca Fogale

Episode five – Thanksgiving

‘Talking Out Loud’ – Jody Glenham

‘El Camino’ – Murray Atkinson

‘All You Are’ – Brad Hatfield & Jeff Meegan

‘Let Me Hurt’ – Emily Rowed

‘Constellations’ – Jade LeMac

Episode six – Baggage

‘Out Of The Black’ – Jacuzzi Boys

‘All We Need’ – Alexandria Maillot

‘Ever Nigh Lulu’ – Johnny Appleseed

‘Great Rhyme Dropper’ – Grand Analog

‘Better When You’re Close’ – Blonde Diamond

‘All I Need’ – Yukon Blonde, Shad

’88 Vibes’ – Masia One

‘Punx Get Loose Pt. 2’ – The Young Punx

‘Move On’ – The OBGMs

Episode seven – Small Town Rumors

‘Written In The Stars’ – Hyaenas

‘Feel Alright’ – Blonde Diamond

‘Honey Lungs’ – Said The Whale

‘The Show’ – Niall Horan

Episode eight – Spinning Out

‘Caan’ – Nasty On

‘Drumasaurus’ – Jaded & Dragonette

‘Top Of The World’ – Nuela Charles

‘What They’ll Say About Us’ – Finneas

‘Adore’ – Brad Hatfield Orchestra

‘On And On’ – Loose Fang

‘Oh Life’ – GLDMTH

Episode nine – Revolutions

‘Uh Huh’ – Escondido

‘Green With Envy’ – Ormiston

‘Country Thunder’ – The Washboard Union

‘Pony Up’ – Nice Horse

‘Around And Around’ – The Happy Fits

‘All I Need’ – Hannah Georgas

‘Let My Love Open The Door’ – Pete Townshend

Episode ten – Happily Ever After

‘haze’ – mxmtoon

‘Wrong’ – We Are Wolves

‘Dissolving’ – Emily Rowed

‘Let My Love Open The Door’ – Pete Townshend

‘Sing Sing Sing (With A Swing)’ – Benny Goodman and his Orchestra

‘Hardtown’ – Leeroy Stagger

‘Champagne Kisses’ – Jessie Ware

‘Cornflake Girl’ – Tori Amos