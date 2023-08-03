Here’s every song in the ‘Heartstopper’ season 2 soundtrack

The soundtrack to Heartstopper season two has been revealed — you can find the full song list of songs below.
The second season of the hit Netflix series sees Kit Connor and Joe Locke return as friends turned lovers Nick and Charlie, with the story this time focusing on their developing romance as they prepare for their exams and end of year school prom.
The eight new episodes feature a number of iconic hits, including songs from Taylor Swift Baby Queen, Carly Rae Jepsen, Christine and the Queens, and many more.
You can find the full soundtrack for each episode below.
Every song in the Heartstopper season 2 soundtrack
Episode 1
- Shatter – Maggie Rogers
- Out of My League – Fitz and The Tantrums
- Pressure to Party – Julia Jacklin
- The Beach – Wolf Alice
Episode 2 – Family
- Coming of Age – Mxmtoon
- Paradise – Carmody
- You Wouldn’t Like Me – Tegan and Sara
Episode 3 – Promise
- Retrospect – Vistas
- Things Will Be Fine (Bratty remix) – Metronom
- The Sound – The 1975
- Le Temps de l’amour – Francoise Hardy
- Missu – Bad Smith
- Lovesong – Beabadoobee
Episode 4 – Challenge
- Obsessed – Hatchie
- Tresor – Herve
- Un Peu Plus Souvent – Alexia Gredy
- Mona Lisa – mxmtoon
- Freak Out – Miya Folick
Episode 5 – Heat
- Nobody Really Cares – Baby Queen
- Doesn’t Matter (Valour de Soleil) – Christine and the Queens
- Fall In Love With A Girl – Cavetown (feat. Orla Gartland)
- Never Be The Same – Gabrielle Aplin
Episode 6 – Truth/Dare
- On était beau – Louane
- Bros – Wolf Alice
- 3D Feelings – Alfie Templeman
- Then It All Goes Away – Dayglow
- Hot And Heavy – Lucy Dacus
- Pretty Girl Lie – Baby Queen
- Deep End – Holly Humberstone
Episode 7 – Sorry
- We Can Be Anything – Baby Queen
- Cry! – Caroline Rose
- Crush Culture – Conan Gray
- Skin – Carmody
- Blush – Wolf Alice
Episode 8 – Perfect
- Colours Of You – Baby Queen
- Run Away With Me – Carly Rae Jepsen
- Young – Neon Capital
- Happy New Year – Lets Eat Grandma
- Seven – Taylor Swift
- Ur So Pretty – Wasia Project
In a four-star review of season 2, NME wrote: “There is literally nothing in Heartstopper that would offend anyone, while it still acts as a Trojan Horse for representation. It’s the kind of show you know will make people feel less alone; pure bottled joy and a restorative tonic in these turbulent times.”
A third season of Heartstopper has already been greenlit by Netflix.