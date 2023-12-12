Here’s every song in ‘Obliterated’ on Netflix

The creators behind Cobra Kai try their hand at a different kind of comedy drama in Obliterated.

Starring Nick Zano and Shelley Hennig, the series follows members of the US Armed Forces and intelligence services who, after completing a mission, celebrate their victory in Las Vegas – only to find the nuclear bomb they neutralised was fake. The crew then have to fight through their intoxications to track down the real bomb.

Other cast members include Terrence Terrell, Alyson Gorske, C. Thomas Howell, Eugene Kim, and Kimi Rutledge. The show is created by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald.

All eight episodes of Obliterated were released November 30, 2023 on Netflix.

Who composed the soundtrack for Obliterated?

The show’s score is composed by Leo Birenberg (Bottoms) and Zach Robinson. You can stream the full soundtrack below.

What other songs feature in the show?

The show’s soundtrack also features a mix of famous party anthems and more unexpected songs, ranging from Elvis Presley to Charli XCX.

You can check out an episode-by-episode breakdown of the songs included below.

Episode one – Real American Heroes

‘The Bomb’ – WellBass

‘Goin Up’ – Valentino Khan

‘Tick Tick Boom’ – The Hives

‘Feeling Good’ – Michael Bublé

‘Hot In It (Tiesto’s Hotter Mix)’ – Tiësto & Charli XCX

‘Lottery’ – Latto feat. LU KALA

‘Can’t Touch This (R3HAB Remix)’ – BIA

‘I’m Good (Blue)’ – David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

‘BITM’ – Leikeli47

‘I Feel Good (R3HAB Remix)’ – Pitbull feat. Anthony Watts & DJWS

‘Your Touch’ – The Black Keys

Episode two – Born In The U.S.S.R

‘Get Into It (Yuh)’ – Doja Cat

‘Let’s Get Twisted’ – James Grinder, Paul Rawson & David John

‘Cherry Pie’ – Warrant

Episode three – Craps

‘Get Out’ – Brooster

‘Drop That Low’ – Tujamo & Kid Ink

‘Mammy Blue’ – Pop-Tops

Episode four – Walks Of Shame

‘Runnin’ With The Devil’ – Van Halen

Episode five – Shots! Shots! Shots!

‘Rhythm Of The Night’ – DeBarge

‘Haven’t Met You Yet’ – Michael Bublé

Episode six – From Vegas With Love

‘Pepas (Robin Schulz Remix)’ – Farruko

‘Move It’ – Valentino Khan & Dillon Francis

‘Susanna’ – DJ Susan

‘Overthinking’ – Dot N Life

‘Unchained Melody’ – Elvis Presley

Episode seven – Make It Rain

‘Everybody Have Fun Tonight’ – Wang Chung

‘Beat Goes On’ – Campbell

‘Push It Real Good’ – Tom Budin

‘Booze, Blues, and New Tattoos’ – Phil Gammage

‘Sweet Emotion’ – Aerosmith

‘Celebration’ – Kool & The Gang

Episode eight – Last Call

‘Luck Be A Lady’ – Robert Alda

‘Ante Up (Robbin Hoodz Theory)’ – M.O.P.

‘I Love It (Cobra Starship Remix)’ – Icona Pop feat. Charli XCX