Here’s every song on the ‘For All Mankind’ season four soundtrack

Apple TV+’s hidden gem For All Mankind recently returned for its fourth season, but what songs are featured on the soundtrack?

First launched in 2019, the drama depicts an alternative history in which the Soviet Union were successful in landing humans on the Moon in 1969 before the United States.

Created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nevidi, the show’s narrative sees the space race rolling on for several more decades, with each new season moving the story on into new decades.

The fourth season, which premiered on the streaming service between November and January, sees Toby Kebbell (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) joining cast regulars Joel Kinnaman (Suicide Squad, House of Cards), Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu and Wrenn Schmidt.

The new run of episodes was first confirmed at Comic Con 2022, halfway through the airing of season three.

The show’s creators have ambitions for the show to continue for several further seasons, with Wolpert once declaring: “When [co-creator] Ron [Moore], Ben and I first started talking about this idea, we definitely had a vision for it. Going six or seven seasons where we not only catch up to our own time.

“How crazy would that be to watch a show set in the year that it’s airing but it feels like the future? But then also to go into the future. A show that goes from the past to the present to the future I think is such a unique concept. Hopefully we get a chance to tell that story through to its conclusion.”

Here’s every song on the For All Mankind soundtrack

Here are all of the songs featured on the new season:

EPISODE 1

‘When the Saints Go Marching In’ – Louis Armstrong

EPISODE 2

‘The Modern Age’ – The Strokes

‘Clint Eastwood’ – Gorillaz

‘Mi Nuevo Ritmo’ – Alfredo Linares

EPISODE 3

‘Mass Romantic’ – The New Pornographers

‘American Pig’ – The Go

‘Friendship Station’ – Le Tigre

EPISODE 4

‘Maybe Not’ – Cat Power

EPISODE 6

‘That’s Life’ – Frank Sinatra

EPISODE 7

‘Night on the Sun’ – Modest Mouse

‘I’ve Got Plenty to be Thankful For’ – Bing Crosby

‘X Gon’ Give It’ – DMX

EPISODE 8

‘That’s All It Took’ – Gram Parsons

‘About My Lighter’ – Lambchop

‘The Mellow Side’ – Al Cohn

EPISODE 9

‘Creole Rhapsody’ – Duke Ellington

EPISODE 10

‘Out of Time’ – The Rolling Stones

‘Midnight City’ – M83