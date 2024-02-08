Here’s every song on the ‘Mr And Mrs Smith’ soundtrack

Mr. & Mrs. Smith has arrived on Prime Video, a new mini-series adaptation of the 2005 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie film. Check out the list of songs included in the show below.

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine star in the new show as the two title characters, who operate as an undercover married couple while working for a mysterious spy agency. The series has been created by Glover, alongside Atlanta writer Francesco Sloane.

You can see the official trailer for the show here:

Advertisement

Also appearing in the series are Paul Dano, Parker Posey, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Michaela Coel, Eiza Gonzalez, Alexander Skarsgard, Sharon Horgan and Sarah Paulson.

The show arrived on Prime Video on February 2, having been delayed from its originally-planned 2023 release due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes last year.

The role of Mrs. Smith was originally set to be portrayed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, but the Fleabag creator departed from the project in September 2021. She had originally signed on to co-star and executive produce alongside Glover, but left over creative differences. Waller-Bridge said of her departure that creative projects are “like a marriage” and that “some marriages don’t work out”.

Who composed the soundtrack for Mr. & Mrs. Smith?

The original music for the series has been created by the American composer David Fleming. His previous work includes HBO‘s The Last of Us and the BBC wildlife series Blue Planet II.

What other songs are on the soundtrack?

The show’s first teaser trailer was accompanied by Shirley Bassey‘s 1971 song ‘(Where Do I Begin) Love Story’, while the full trailer features the track ‘Love and Happiness’ by Al Green.

Advertisement

EPISODE ONE

Patsy Cline – ‘You Belong to Me’

Mulatu Astatke – ‘Tezeta (Nostalgia)’

Fabrice Ploquin & Jean-Paul Soullier – ‘Dancing on Venus’

Piero Piccioni – ‘Easy Lovers’

Paul Dwyer – ‘Jump Fish Jump’

Los Golpes – ‘Con La Mano el la Biblia’

EPISODE TWO

Ours Noir – ‘Jolie’

Alton Ellis – ‘Pearls’

Didier Francois – ‘Ambiguous Village’

Francois Villevieille – ‘The Last Meal’

Darude – ‘Sandstorm’

Winston Sharples – ‘Saved By The Bell’

Roy Budd – ‘Hallucinations’

Jessica Lee & Reiko Uchida – ‘Beau Soir L. 6’

EPISODE THREE

Francesco De Leo – ‘Muse’

Cornell Campbell – ‘Girl of My Dreams’

EPISODE FOUR

Nicolas Wilhem Mollard – ‘Jardin Leopold’

Matthew Barr – ‘How About’

Thee Sacred Souls – ‘Future Lover’

The Commodores – ‘Zoom’

Jai Paul – ‘Zion Wolf Theme (Unfinished)’

Ambrosia – ‘How Much I Feel’

Eddie Chacon – ‘Step By Step’

Clipse – ‘Ride Around Shining’ (ft. Ab-Liva)

Men I Trust – ‘Numb’

EPISODE FIVE

Mina – ‘Il Cielo in Una Stanza’

Complessi Gisteri – ‘Blossoming Branches’

Trio Lescano & Quartetto Funaro – ‘Tornerai’

Nite Lite – ‘Baby Don’t You Know’

EPISODE SIX

CJ – ‘Whoopty’

DG Yola – ‘Ain’t Gon Let Up’

Mya & Sisqo – ‘It’s All About Me’

LTD – ‘Love Ballad’ (ft. Jeffrey Osborne)

Yoko Ono – ‘I Felt Like Smashing My Face in a Clear Glass Window’

EPISODE SEVEN

Peter Carpenter – ‘Tchaikovsky’s Concerto No. 1 in B’

Derek Martin – ‘Daddy Rollin’ Stone’

Ashot Pogosovich Pilipsjon & Galina Nikolaevna Ajvazjan – ‘Show Star’

Elena Lvova Kuzmina & Ljudmila Lwowa – ‘Don’t Be Jealous’

Jess Sah Bi & Peter One – ‘Minmanle?’

Roger Miller – ‘Husbands and Wives’

EPISODE EIGHT

Brittany Howard – ‘Short and Sweet’

Tokischa, El Cherry Swan & Haraca Kiko – ‘Tukuntazo’

The Cardigans – ‘Happy Meal II’

Suicide – ‘Dream Baby Dream’

Kadhja Bonet – ‘Remember the Rain’

Dess Dior & Mariah the Scientist – ‘Stone Cold’

The Whatnauts – ‘I Just Can’t Lose Your Love’

Bonnie Banane – ‘Statue’