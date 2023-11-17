Here’s every song on ‘The Curse’ soundtrack

Paramount+ series The Curse has been touted as one of the best shows of the year.

Created by Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie, the satirical comedy series follows newly married couple Asher (Fielder) and Whitney Siegel (Emma Stone) who believe they have been afflicted by a curse while co-hosting their problematic home improvement show, Flipanthropy, in New Mexico.

A synopsis reads: “The Curse centers on Whitney and Asher Siegel, a newlywed couple struggling to bring their vision for eco-conscious housing to the small community of Española, New Mexico. But, their efforts are complicated when an eccentrically flawed reality TV producer, Dougie, sees opportunity in their story.

“As the series unfolds, the couple find themselves caught in a mysterious web of ethical and moral grey zones – all while trying to keep their relationship afloat.”

The show’s first episode debuted on Showtime in the US and Paramount+ in the UK on November 12. Episodes are set to be released weekly until early 2024.

Who composed the soundtrack for The Curse?

The show’s soundtrack is written by John Medeski and executive produced by Daniel Lopatin, also known as Oneohtrix Point Never. The latter previously collaborated with Benny Safdie on his films Good Time and Uncut Gems, co-directed with his brother Josh.

You can stream the full soundtrack below.

What other songs feature on the soundtrack?

You can check out an episode-by-episode breakdown of the songs by other artists featured in the show so far below.

Episode one – Land Of Enchantment

‘Love Every Moment’ – Thom Franck & Jacob Wellfair

‘Vengase Con Su Papi’ – Fernando Rios Roman feat. Guillermo Pascual

‘Loving Care’ – James Muske

‘Jagadishwar’ – Alice Coltrane