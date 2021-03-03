Here’s the first look at ‘Pistol’, Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols biopic series

The first two images have been released from Pistol – Danny Boyle’s new biopic series about the life and times of the Sex Pistols.

Based on guitarist Steve Jones’ 2018 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, the limited FX series has lined up a stellar cast including Game of Thrones‘ Maisie Williams, who will play punk icon Jordan (aka Pamela Rooke), and Babyteeth‘s Toby Wallace as Jones.

In the first image from the series, Wallace appears to be an uncanny fit as Jones, alongside Anson Boon as Johnny Rotten, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious and newcomer Jacob Slater as drummer Paul Cook.

It has also been confirmed today (March 3) that Thomas Brodie-Sangster will star as legendary Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren, while Tallulah Riley will tackle the role of design icon Vivienne Westwood.

Iris Law will also appear as punk icon Soo Catwoman, Dylan Llewellyn (Derry Girls) has been cast as Wally Nightingale, Sydney Chandler (Don’t Worry Darling) will portray Chrissie Hynde and Emma Appleton (The Witcher) stars as Nancy Spungen.

Boyle, who serves as director and executive producer, described the Pistols’ breakthrough as “the moment that British society and culture changed forever”.

“Imagine breaking into the world of The Crown and Downton Abbey with your mates and screaming your songs and your fury at all they represent,” the Oscar-winner said. “This is the moment that British society and culture changed forever.

“It is the detonation point for British street culture… where ordinary young people had the stage and vented their fury and their fashion… and everyone had to watch & listen…and everyone feared them or followed them. The Sex Pistols.

“At its centre was a young charming illiterate kleptomaniac – a hero for the times – Steve Jones, who became in his own words, the 94th greatest guitarist of all time. This is how he got there,” Boyle added.

Pistol, which has been created for TV by Craig Pearce (The Great Gatsby) and written by Pearce and Frank Cottrell-Boyce (24 Hour Party People), will begin filming on March 7, though no official premiere date has been confirmed yet.