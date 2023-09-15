Here’s when ‘Goryeo-Khitan War’ starring Kim Dong-jun premieres

South Korean TV network KBS has released new stills and announced the premiere month for the upcoming K-drama Goryeo-Khitan War, starring Kim Dong-jun.

Goryeo-Khitan War, based on true historical events, will follow the story of King Hyeonjong of Goryeo (played by Kim Dong-jun) and his decades-long war against the Khitan Empire.

Kim Dong-jun will be joined by Choi Soo-jong, who will play Gang Gam-chan, the commander-in-chief of the Goryeo army and a close ally of King Hyeonjong.

Newly released stills of Kim feature him as King Hyeonjong in what seems to be different stages of him life. From his youth as a month, to becoming a King at age 19 and more.

According to KBS’ new Facebook post, Goryeo-Khitan War will premiere sometime in November 2023. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

[고려거란전쟁]운명의 저주를 짊어진 19세 황제…!승려에서 현종까지 완벽 변신한 <김동준>파격 비주얼에 기대감 압승 !!!————KBS 새 대하사극 [고려거란전쟁]2023년 11월 COMING SOON#고려거란전쟁 #최수종 #김동준 #이원종 #지승현 #이시아 #백성현 Posted by KBS 드라마 on Thursday, September 14, 2023

