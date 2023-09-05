Here’s when ‘Strong Woman Gang Nam-soon’ premieres

South Korean TV network JTBC has announced the premiere date of its upcoming K-drama series Strong Woman Gang Nam-soon, starring Lee Yoo-mi.

Strong Woman Gang Nam-soon is a spin-off of the popular 2017 K-drama series, Strong Woman Bong-soon. The new show will star Lee Yoo-mi of Squid Game and All of Us Are Dead fame.

Lee Yoo-mi will play the titular character of Gang Nam-soon, a lively woman with amazing strength inherited from her mother (Hwang Geun-joo, played by Kim Jung-eun) and grandmother (Gil Joong-gan, played by Kim Hae-sook).

The series will follow Gang Nam-soon, who travels to South Korea in search of her real parents. Once there, she and her biological family get entangled in drug-related crimes that start to occur around Gangnam area.

A newly released poster for Strong Woman Gang Nam-soon shows the incredible strength of Gang Nam-soon, who effortlessly lifts her mother and grandmother. Meanwhile, the image also shows the wealth of her biological family.

[티저 포스터] 절대 무적 3대 모녀 가족 사진👩‍👩‍👧괴력이 집안 내력인 대대힘힘! 세 모녀의 코믹범죄맞짱극💪JTBC 새 토일드라마 <힘쎈여자 강남순>10월 7일 [토] 밤 10시 30분 첫 방송!#JTBC #ComingSoonJTBC #힘쎈여자강남순 Posted by JTBC Drama on Monday, September 4, 2023

The three females leads of Strong Woman Gang Nam-soon will be joined by former Wanna One member Ong Seong-wu and Moonshine actor Byeon Woo-seok. The series premieres October 7 at 10:30pm KST on JTBC, with new episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday.

