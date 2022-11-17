Here’s why ‘Big Little Lies’ won’t return for season three

Zoë Kravitz doesn’t believe Big Little Lies will return for a third season following the death of executive producer Jean-Marc Vallée.

Speaking in an interview with GQ, Kravitz responded to a fan who asked whether the HBO series would return for a third season.

“I don’t think it is,” Kravitz replied. “We talked about doing season three a lot and unfortunately Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year which was heartbreaking. And I just can’t imagine going on without him. He really was the visionary for that show. So, unfortunately, it’s done.”

Advertisement

Based on the novel by Liane Moriarty, Big Little Lies was originally billed as a miniseries but its success led to a second season.

Alongside Kravitz, the show starred Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern. The second season introduced Meryl Streep as Kidman’s mother-in-law.

Vallée, who served as a director and executive producer on Big Little Lies, died aged 58 on December 25 last year from “a fatal cardiac arrhythmia secondary to severe coronary atherosclerosis”, according to the final coroner’s report (via Deadline).

HBO’s chief content officer, Casey Bloys, previously addressed the possibility of a third season in 2019.

“To me on the face of it, there’s no obvious place to go,” Bloys said. “But this is an extraordinary group of actors and producers, and if they said ‘we have the greatest take’, I’d listen to them. I’d be open.”

Advertisement

The first season of Big Little Lies won eight Primetime Emmy Awards from 16 total nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series and a directing award for Vallée.