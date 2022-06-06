Hit anime series ‘Tiger & Bunny’ green-lit for live-action adaptation

Hit anime series Tiger & Bunny is set to receive a live-action series.

Per a Variety report dated June 3 (Friday), a live-action adaptation of the 2011 anime and manga project will be moving forward under SK Global (Crazy Rich Asians) and Bandai Namco Pictures.

A targetted release date – nor its plot or cast – for the upcoming live-action adaptation has yet to be announced. Variety reports that Sleepy Hollow and Iron Fist’s M. Raven Metzner will serve as show runner.

Tiger & Bunny first got its debut as an anime and manga series in 2011. It quickly shot to popularity, receiving two animated feature films in 2012 and 2014 respectively, and a stage play in 2012.

The Tiger & Bunny anime series – which released its first season in 2011 and its second in 2022 – is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Tiger & Bunny – set in a futuristic, fictional city within New York – follows the story of veteran superhero Wild Tiger and rookie Barnaby “Bunny” Brooks Jr as they are forced to work together while navigating a world in which heroes have corporate sponsors and their own reality TV series.

“We see this as a strong property for English-language adaptation, in part because of the popularity and awareness that the show already enjoys outside Japan, and partly because of its unique concept,” Filosophia CEO Fujimura Tetsu (Cowboy Bebop, Ghost in the Shell) told Variety.

The upcoming live-action adaption of Tiger & Bunny has yet to receive a home.