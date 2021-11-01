Companies restore ads featuring ‘Hometown Cha-cha-cha’ actor Kim Seon-ho

Some South Korean advertisers have reinstated commercial content featuring Hometown Cha-cha-cha actor Kim Seon-ho.

Several advertisers have reportedly begun reintroducing content featuring Kim after having previously removed images of the 35-year-old actor following his recent controversy, according to reports by Channel NewsAsia and The Straits Times.

Last month, companies such as Domino’s Pizza Korea, Canon Korea and Food Bucket had taken down images and advertisements featuring the actor after he has been embroiled in a scandal with his his alleged ex-girlfriend, who accused the actor of mistreatment.

Advertisement

However, face mask brand Miima and Canon Korea have since reinstated content featuring Kim. Their moves follow reports by South Korean news outlet Dispatch, many of which featured alleged conversations between Kim and his former girlfriend, which appeared to contradict the initial accusations she had made towards the actor.

Additionally, the production company behind the upcoming film Sad Tropics has also made the decision to carry on with Kim in the lead role. “After much deliberation, the producers of Sad Tropics have decided to film the movie this year with actor Kim Seon-ho,” production company NEW said in a statement, as translated by Soompi.

Last month, Kim issued a statement over the then-growing controversy. The actor had apologised for “hurt[ing]” his ex-girlfriend, while not directly commenting on the allegations. “Though we were in a relationship with good feelings [for] each other, I have hurt her with my carelessness and inconsiderate actions,” Kim wrote, per The Korea Herald.