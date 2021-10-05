‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ is the ninth most-watched Netflix show in the world

South Korean romantic comedy series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha has become a sleeper hit on the streaming platform Netflix.

According to streaming analytics platform FlixPatrol, per Korea JoongAng Daily, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha has come in at Number Nine on the Top TV Shows on Netflix in the World list, as of October 1.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is the second Korean series to currently be on the list, with global sensation Squid Game at Number One. The K-drama has also charted in the Top 10 local Netflix lists in about 20 regions, including Australia, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Japan, Qatar and more.

Korean data analytics firm Good Data Corporation also notes that Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is topping the list of TV shows with the most buzz, per The Korea Times. In addition, the show’s lead actors, Kim Seon-ho and Shin Min-a, also currently occupy the first and second spots on the most influential actors list for the fifth week in a row.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is a remake of the hit 2004 Korean film Mr. Handy, Mr. Hong. The new series follows dentist Yoon Hye-Jin (played by Shin) as she moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin where she meets Hong Du-sik (played by Kim), a smart man referred to as Chief Hong by the local residents.

During an online press conference last August, director Yoo Je-won talked about how “satisfied” he was with the on-set “chemistry” between Shin and Kim. “They call it their ‘visual chemistry’ and even the camera director said that the balance of their two-shot was so good,” he said.