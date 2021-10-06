‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ producers tell viewers to stop visiting filming locations

The producers of the popular South Korean TV series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha have asked viewers to stop visiting the show’s filming locations.

Owners of the homes where Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha was filmed at have reportedly been dealing with a surge of visitors since the show premiered. This has allegedly caused “disturbances” to the everyday lives of the owners.

On October 5, South Korean TV network tvN, which broadcasts Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, released a statement from the show’s producers requesting viewers to refrain from visiting these locations.

Advertisement

“[The houses of Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’s main characters] in the drama are spaces that we leased for filming purposes for the duration of our shoot, and at the moment, their owners are currently residing in those homes,” the production team said, as translated by Soompi.

“They helped our drama out with good intentions, but they are currently suffering disturbances to their everyday lives because of visitors,” the team added. “For the reason described above, when you visit our filming location, we ask that you refrain from entering these houses.”

In other Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha news, the show has become a sleeper hit on the streaming platform Netflix globally, landing at Number Nine on the Top TV Shows on Netflix in the World list, according to streaming analytics platform FlixPatrol.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is the second Korean series to currently be on the list, with global sensation Squid Game at Number One. The K-drama has also charted in the Top 10 local Netflix lists in about 20 regions, including Australia, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Japan, Qatar and more.