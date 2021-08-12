Watch Kim Seon-ho and Shin Min-a in charming new ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ trailer

Netflix has unveiled the main trailer for its upcoming Korean drama series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

The minute-long trailer, which was released earlier today (August 12), teases the whimsical storyline of the series with short, lighthearted snippets of its two eccentric main characters – Yoon Hye-jin (Shin Min-a) and Hong Doo-shik (Kim Seon-ho) – in a number of humorous scenes.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is a remake of the hit 2004 Korean film Mr. Handy, Mr. Hong. The new series is said to be a fun-loving romance drama set in the seaside village of Gongjin, and will also star Lee Sang-yi as Ji Seong-hyun.

Scheduled to premiere on August 28, the drama will be aired on South Korean network tvN and will be available internationally via streaming service Netflix. Hometown will run for 16 episodes, streaming every Saturday and Sunday for eight weeks.

Kim is one of Korea’s most up-and-coming actors, starring as the lead actor in popular dramas such as 2020’s Start Up, 2019’s Catch The Ghost and more. The Hometown star also recently bagged the Most Popular Actor award at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards in May.

Meanwhile, Shin is best known for her roles in a variety of television series as well as movies, most recently starring in the 2020 film Diva as Yi-young. She had also most notably starred in the 2017 tVN drama Tomorrow With You and KBS2’s Oh My Venus in 2015.

