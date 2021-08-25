‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ director talks about “chemistry” between Shin Min-a and Kim Seon-ho

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha director Yoo Je-won has shared more about the “chemistry” between the series’ romantic leads.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is a remake of the hit 2004 Korean film Mr. Handy, Mr. Hong. The new series is said to be a fun-loving romance drama set in the seaside village of Gongjin, starring Shin Min-a and Kim Seon-ho as the lead characters.

During a recent online press conference, Yoo talked about how “satisfied” he was with the on-set “chemistry” between Shin and Kim. “They call it their ‘visual chemistry’ and even the camera director said that the balance of their two-shot was so good,” he said.

Advertisement

“The actors’ facial expressions looked so comfortable both when filming and when not,” Yoo added. “My satisfaction [with the actors] is so high, to the point where I figured there wouldn’t be a lot for me to do.”

Meanwhile, Kim spoke about how he and Shin have been coined the term “dimple couple”, per Newsen as translated by Soompi. “Isn’t there a vibe when we take photos together? It became a source of strength that people said we looked good together,” the actor said. “It felt good to hear that our images overlapped.”

Scheduled to premiere on August 28, the drama will be aired on South Korean network tvN and will be available internationally via streaming service Netflix. Hometown will run for 16 episodes, streaming every Saturday and Sunday for eight weeks.