‘Hospital Playlist’ actor Jo Jung-suk says he’s “addicted to acting”

Hospital Playlist actor Jo Jung-suk has opened up about his perception of acting as his career, saying he’s “addicted” to his profession.

Jo revealed during his interview with Marie Claire Korea that despite the hardships that come with pursuing a career in acting, he doesn’t view them as a hindrance to his passion for it.

“I get physically worn out,” he admitted, as translated by Soompi. “I pour in my passion because it’s fun, and I get tired because I pour my passion in. I get stressed when my acting doesn’t come out the way I want it to or my emotions don’t come out the way I’d hoped, but I don’t think of it as just difficult stress.”

He clarified that he’s “not a workaholic”, but noted that it would be “correct to say I’m addicted to acting”. He added: “Even when I’m talking about a person to someone else in a private setting, I reenact them as if I’m acting.”

The veteran actor also shared more about his open mindset when taking on new projects saying that there’s “no time” to feel “exhausted” from taking on new roles. “When I look at projects, I think, ‘Wow, there are people like this’, and ‘Wow, there’s another person like that’,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jo is set to star alongside his fellow cast members from the Hospital Playlist series in a brand-new variety show titled Mountain Village Playlist, where they are set to live together in a countryside house for the series’ duration.