‘Hospital Playlist’ cast “always talk about” wanting a third season, says Jeon Mi-do

Hospital Playlist star Jeon Mi-do has opened up about what she and her fellow cast members think about doing a third season of the popular K-drama series.

In a new interview with SPOTV News, where the South Korean actress opened up about the recently concluded K-drama Thirty-Nine, Jeon also revealed that the cast of Hospital Playlist often speak about their desire to reunite for a third season of the medical drama.

“Honestly, the five of us are taking turns to nag the director [of Hospital Playlist for a third season],” Jeon told the news outlet, as translated by Soompi. Aside from Jeon, the series had also starred Jo Jung-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Jung Kyung-ho and Kim Dae-myung.

Advertisement

However, the actress noted that she and the show’s cast do not actually know if the show will return for another season anytime soon. “No one knows the future and what will happen,” Jeon said. “The actors always talk about it. We want it. We’re always thinking about it positively.”

Last year, Ahn Eun-jin, who played the recurring character of Chu Min-ha on Hospital Playlist, spoke about how difficult it was for her to part ways with the series. “It took a while [to say farewell to Hospital Playlist],” she said.

“I really pestered the older actresses that appeared with me in [in the drama]. Whenever I was having a hard time, I’d call them whining and say, ‘I’m so sad today. What do I do?’,” Ahn added.

Meanwhile, Hospital Playlist director Shin Won-ho previously opened up about how he was unsure whether he wants to continue with a third season of the series. “This was my first time making more than one season, I became exhausted and encountered different conundrums,” he said about the show.

“There are a lot of stories about the patients that we haven’t covered yet. The main purpose of the series was to revolve around the doctors, so there are still many stories that are yet to have been told,” Shin added. “It is going to be a tough decision whether to continue on with the story or not.”