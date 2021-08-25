‘Hospital Playlist’ main cast to star in new tvN variety series

The main cast of the popular South Korean TV series Hospital Playlist are set to star in their very own variety series.

On August 24, Newsen reported that the five main cast members of the series – Jo Jung-suk, Jung Kyung-so, Jeon Mi-do, Yoo Yeon-seok and Kim Dae-myung – would be starring in a new variety series for the network tvN. The reports also claimed that the show would start filming on September 6 for two weeks, with producer Na Young-suk (2 Days And 1 Night) at the helm.

Later that day, a tvN spokesperson clarified that the variety series is currently only in the “planning stage”. The network also noted that various details, such as the title, shooting schedule and location, have yet to be decided. “It is being planned with hopes that the actors will wrap up the drama while creating good memories with viewers after concluding filming,” the spokesperson added.

Hospital Playlist is currently airing its second season on tvN. The 12-episode season is set to end on September 16. Earlier this year, prior to the premiere of Hospital Playlist season two in June, the five actors had appeared on the Na-hosted TV series The Game Caterers.

In other recent Hospital Playlist news, the show will take a one-week break from airing regular episodes at the beginning of next month. The drama’s upcoming September 2 episode will air the following week on September 9 due to the network’s coverage of the Asia preliminaries for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

In addition, Jeon was recently casted in JTBC’s upcoming 2022 drama Thirty, Nine. The series, which is currently scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2022, will also star Son Ye-jin and Kim Ji-hyun.