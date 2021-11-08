‘Hospital Playlist’ director says he’s unsure if a third season will happen

Hospital Playlist director Shin Won-ho has opened up about working on the popular TV series and its future.

In a new interview with The Korea Times, the director spoke about how Hospital Playlist was his first time working on a series with more than one season, noting that he initially planned for the series to last three seasons.

However, he “became exhausted and encountered different conundrums” after working on two seasons and is now unsure whether he wants to continue with a third season of the series.

“There are a lot of stories about the patients that we haven’t covered yet. The main purpose of the series was to revolve around the doctors, so there are still many stories that are yet to have been told,” Shin said. “It is going to be a tough decision whether to continue on with the story or not.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the director also spoke about how he intended for Hospital Playlist to “comfort” viewers, in response to criticism that it had glorified the medical profession.

“If you want to call it a fantasy, so be it,” he said. “Our series was never meant to idolise a specific profession, but rather was about telling a heartwarming story of these kind hearted people who happen to be from this profession.”

Earlier this year, the production team behind Hospital Playlist said that they currently have “no specific plans” to bring back popular series for a third season. However, the team did note that “all of the production team and cast members have the definite will to unite if a new season is planned someday”.