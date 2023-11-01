‘Hospital Playlist’ star Jo Jung-suk to make small screen return in historical K-drama, ‘Sejak’

Hospital Playlist star Jo Jung-suk has been cast in the upcoming tvN K-drama series, Sejak.

South Korean tv network tvN has announced that Jo Jung-suk will make his small screen return in the upcoming historical K-drama series, titled Sejak. He will star alongside Arthdal Chronicles actress Shin Se-kyung.

Sejak will follow the complicated life of Korean King Yi In (played by Jo Jung-suk), who has to navigate the dangers of the royal court and politics. Meanwhile, Shin Se-kyung will portray Kang Hee-soo, who gets close to the King in order to seduce him and enact revenge.

The upcoming K-drama will be written by Kim Seon-deok of The Crowned Clown fame. According to tvN, Sejak is expected to premiere in January 2024, although a specific date has yet to be confirmed.

Sejak will be Jo Jung-suk’s first small screen role since appearing in season one and two of Hospital Playlist in 2020 and 2021. The actor is also set to appear in two upcoming films, Nation of Happiness and Pilot.

Meanwhile, Shin Se-kyung recently starred in season two of fantasy K-drama series, Arthdal Chronicles. Prior to that, she led the romantic JTBC series Run On, which also starred Im Si-wan.

In other K-drama news, Bae Suzy recently opened up about how she feels her new Netflix series Doona! helps to show a “really human side” of K-pop idols. The show stars the singer-turned-actress as a former K-pop idol who retires from the entertainment industry.

Elsewhere, The Glory actress Cha Joo-young will star in the upcoming historical K-drama Won Kyung, opposite Lee Hyun-wook. Meanwhile, documentary film Persona: Sulli, which stars the late K-pop star Sulli, will premiere on Netflix in November.