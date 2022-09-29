‘House Of The Dragon’ deleted scene suggests Matt Smith’s character is bisexual

A deleted scene from House Of The Dragon has suggested that Matt Smith’s character Daemon Targaryen is bisexual.

A Twitter fan account called Out Of Context House Of The Dragon shared a screenshot from a deleted scene from episode six, which follows on from two stills in which Daemon is looking at a server before getting closer to him to whisper something in his ear.

In the deleted scene, from which the fan account had taken a screenshot, Daemon and the servant can be seen kissing in the background of a scene while one of his children walks past.

Take a look here:

Confirmed from this deleted scene, Daemon Targaryen is a bisexual king 😮‍💨 #HouseOfTheDragon https://t.co/LrmnDj6pkS pic.twitter.com/tXgoBDMsyP — out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) September 27, 2022

Earlier this year, Matt Smith said he had questioned the amount of sexually explicit content set to feature in House Of The Dragon.

“You do find yourself asking, ‘Do we need another sex scene?’” Smith said. “And they’re like, ‘Yeah, we do.’ I guess you have to ask yourself: ‘What are you doing? Are you representing the books, or are you diluting the books to represent the time?’ And I actually think it’s your job to represent the books truthfully and honestly, as they were written.”

Asked if Daemon has his fair share of sex scenes himself, Smith joked: “Yeah – slightly too much, if you ask me.”

The show’s executive producer and writer Sara Hess also suggested the show may depict sexual violence in future, despite previously stating that it would not feature in the first season.