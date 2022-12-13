‘House Of The Dragon’: fans react to Paddy Considine Golden Globes snub

House Of The Dragon fans have taken to social media after Paddy Considine was not nominated for a Golden Globe.

The nominations for the Globes were announced yesterday (December 12), which saw Considine’s co-star Emma D’Arcy nominated for their performance.

However, many expressed their disappointment that Considine was not up for an award.

“House of the Dragon gets some love from the Golden Globes, but all I can do is seethe that Paddy Considine isn’t getting the RESPECT that he’s ENTITLED TO!,” fan account Winter is Coming tweeted.

House of the Dragon gets some love from the Golden Globes, but all I can do is seethe that Paddy Considine isn't getting the RESPECT that he's ENTITLED TO! https://t.co/GOOueJ3vXS — Winter is Coming (@WiCnet) December 12, 2022

Another fan shared a scene from the series which sees Considine on the throne as King Viserys, writing: “Paddy Considine gave us the most remembered scene from hotd and didn’t deserve a golden globe nomination? Are all the other nominees so much better?”

Ana María Ortiz echoed the sentiment, writing: “Paddy Considine was snubbed. That throne room scene ALONE deserved a golden globe nomination.”

Paddy Considine gave us the most remembered scene from hotd and didn't deserve a golden globe nomination? Are all the other nominees so much better? 🤔pic.twitter.com/cil6412xtp — Alex's random (@AccessThoughts) December 12, 2022

Paddy Considine was snubbed. That throne room scene ALONE deserved a golden globe nomination. https://t.co/LnqOeo6soc — Ana María (@AnaMaria_Ortiz) December 12, 2022

Take a look at some more reactions here:

paddy considine not getting nominated for a single golden globe is the reason i don’t believe in award shows anymore. such a joke. — nas (@nvsserk) December 12, 2022

Paddy Considine not getting a Golden Globe nom for his role as Viserys is actually a CRIME against television. — only kind of rad (@julianne_terese) December 12, 2022

Paddy Considine not even being nominated for a Golden Globe sums up why I don't really give much weight to awards season. — In Deep Geek (@InDeepGeek) December 12, 2022

No Golden Globe nomination for Paddy Considine?! 🤯 I’m gonna need the Emmys to make this right. #HOTD #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/PZfYvQ0o7i — Tiffany Griffith (@NewsFromTiffany) December 12, 2022

huge and deserved congrats to emma d'arcy for their golden globe nomination! but for paddy considine to be overlooked for best actor is shameful. his performance as viserys was fuckin flawless. — 𝘼𝙉𝘿𝙄𝙀 𝘿𝘼𝙑𝙄𝙀𝙎 (@andiejae) December 12, 2022

The second season is set to arrive in 2024, after it was greenlit this summer.

Speaking to Vulture about season two, HBO chief content officer Casey Bloys, said: “Don’t expect it in ‘23, but I think sometime in ‘24.”

He added: “We’re just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns. It’s not to be coy or secretive, but you don’t want to say it’s going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it.”