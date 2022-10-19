‘House Of The Dragon’ producer doesn’t understand why fans love Daemon Targaryen

House Of The Dragon producer Sara Hess has said she’s “baffled” by viewers who are attracted to Daemon Targaryen.

The character, played by Matt Smith, has attracted admirers online since the first episode, who have nicknamed him “daddy Daemon” in various posts on Twitter.

Events in the eighth episode helped drive the attraction further, where Daemon helped his ailing brother, King Viserys, as he stumbled up the stairs to the Iron Throne.

Considering the character’s past actions however, including the murder of his wife, the show’s producer has said she’s perplexed by the fandom around him.

Already missing daddy daemon pic.twitter.com/mDeSHFfmyh — Gabby (@wonderlandgabby) October 17, 2022

NOT THIS MAN SIGNING AS "DADDY DAEMON" SOMEONE STOP HIM pic.twitter.com/OLQnAE4UsO — kenny (@houseofdarklina) October 15, 2022

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Hess said: “He’s become Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me. Not that Matt isn’t incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he’s incredible in the role. But Daemon himself is… I don’t want him to be my boyfriend!

“I’m a little baffled how they’re all, ‘Oh, daddy!’ And I’m just like: ‘Really?’ How – in what way – was he a good partner, father or brother – to anybody? You got me. He ain’t Paul Rudd.”

Clare Kilner, director on House Of The Dragon, was slightly more understanding of the response despite the character’s past actions.

“I just love the fact people are so involved with these characters, and I think that’s part of the fun it,” Kilner said. “One minute you like someone, and the next minute you like someone else. But I’m not surprised. Matt is such a risk-taker in his performances and he’s got that little smile and, you know… you can’t help it! He is charismatic.

“People love a baddie. But I don’t think he’s particularly a good father or a good brother.”

House Of The Dragon’s first season is set to conclude on Sunday (October 23) on HBO. The show has already been renewed for a second season.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “What is reassuring is that House Of The Dragon feels as though it is walking on solid ground: the bubbling rivalries, the jostling for power, the eruptions of violence; six episodes in, it is all coming together to create a rich stew.”