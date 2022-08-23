‘House Of The Dragon’ scores biggest HBO premiere of all time

House of the Dragon has officially become the most-watched HBO premiere of all time.

The Game of Thrones spinoff series drew almost 10million viewers when the first episode aired on Sunday night (August 21) on HBO Max, according to WarnerMedia.

The network reports 9.986million households tuned in across the US alone to watch the season premiere, marking the largest audience to watch any new original series in the history of HBO.

“It was wonderful to see millions of Game of Thrones fans return with us to Westeros last night,” HBO & HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys said in a statement the day after the launch.

“House of the Dragon features an incredibly talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into the production, and we’re ecstatic with viewers’ positive response. We look forward to sharing with audiences what else George, Ryan, and Miguel have in store for them this season.”

House Of The Dragon follows the Targaryen dynasty 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones, and has received positive early reviews.

The show’s star, Emma D’Arcy, recently told NME about the importance of female characters in the Game of Thrones spinoff.

“[Showrunners] Ryan [Condal] and Miguel [Sapochnik] spoke very clearly and determinedly to both of us, even in the midst of the audition process in saying that this is a story structured around two women,” they said.

“And Miguel says a nice thing about that being a good enough reason to return to Westeros, which is a universe that requires such respect that he needed a good enough reason to brave the return journey.”