‘House Of The Dragon’ star planned one sex scene over seven months

House Of The Dragon star Fabien Frankel has said he planned one sex scene in the show for seven months.

The actor, who plays Ser Criston Cole, opened up about filming the scene between his character and Milly Alcock’s Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in episode four of the series.

“It was something we talked about over seven months. It was one of the first things I was very keen to talk about,” Frankel said to Entertainment Weekly.

“The big thing for me was about it not feeling like another gratuitous, sweat-glistening-off-their-back sex scene, ’cause it’s just not like that.”

In the episode, Rhaenyra returns home after kissing her uncle Prince Daemon Targaryen, before inviting her protector Ser Criston into her bed.

“Anyone who’s ever had sex will tell you sex ain’t that beautiful,” Frankel continued. “It isn’t some picturesque, amazing thing. It’s awkward, especially when you are young. There’s an un-comfortability that one has to sit in, and there’s a discovery and understanding of each other’s bodies – not to mention the practical side of the whole thing.”

The actor added: “I just remember back and forth texts, back and forth phone calls, back and forth meetings between Clare [Kilner, director], myself, Milly, and our intimacy coordinator. But particularly me, Clare, and Milly going, ‘How do we make this human?’

Meanwhile, House Of The Dragon star Milly Alcock recently said her fame from the show “fucking sucks”.

She added: “I’m trying to not look at it and trying not to engage with it because it doesn’t benefit me. It just makes me incredibly anxious. Me seeing my face constantly is straining. No one should have to do that.

“It fuckin’ sucks, man. I don’t know how the socialites of the world can do that. It’s kind of driving me off the wall. It’s an incredibly difficult space to navigate.”