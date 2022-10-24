‘House Of The Dragon’ viewers praise “incredible” finale: “Captures the feel of classic ‘Game Of Thrones'”

House Of The Dragon’s season finale has been widely praised by viewers.

The Game Of Thrones prequel’s first season came to an end with episode Black Queen, which aired in the US on Sunday (October 23).

The episode also leaked a few days prior which prompted a response from HBO. “We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show,” a statement read.

Despite the disruption, viewers have praised the finale as comparable with the best of Game Of Thrones. “Well that finale locked it in season one of House Of The Dragon stands alongside the best seasons Game Of Thrones ever had,” one viewer wrote.

They added: “I didn’t know if HBO could revitalise this franchise, but they delivered BIG time.”

“Guys the season finale of House Of Dragons slapped so much,” another wrote. “I can’t believe I have to wait so long for season two.”

You can check out more reactions below.

me after watching house of the dragon finale .. 🧍🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/VBpP73NItb — sabrina🦋 (@sabrinughh_) October 24, 2022

Well that Finale locked it in Season 1 of House of the Dragon stands alongside the best seasons Game of Thrones ever had. Stunning cinematography, powerful acting, incredible production values I didn't know if HBO could revitalize this franchise, but they delivered BIG time pic.twitter.com/kXRCZozuCx — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) October 24, 2022

Wow, what a finale to House of the Dragon! The show has managed to capture the gravitas and feel of classic Game of Thrones, highly recommended as the best show on for the last 10 weeks, can't wait for the next season! 😀 https://t.co/AxsGav1Kn6 — Arthur Bingqian Ma (@arthurmauk) October 24, 2022

Guys the season finale of House of Dragons slapped so much. I can’t believe I have to wait so long for season two — Cooktherice (@Cooktherice) October 24, 2022

What an absolute amazing performance from Emma D’Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra, their acting in this episode was amazing, the emotion they were showing in their eyes, just brilliant, give them an emmy immediately #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/YdP5jL86VU — House Of The Dragon Source (@HOTDsource) October 24, 2022

House of the Dragon finale was absolutely incredible, and if you didn't think so… ehhhh I dunno, might be something wrong with you. — tropoFarmer 🍌 -35.eth (@tropoFarmer) October 24, 2022

Without getting into specific spoilers, I don’t think the House of the Dragon finale’s big moment at the end packed nearly the kind of punch that it could have. Still. REALLY great first season and I’m eager af to see where this story goes. — Hutch (@hutchinson) October 24, 2022

House Of The Dragon was renewed for a second season back in August, after the first episode attracted 20million viewers in the US.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, showrunner Ryan Condal said the second season would have a faster pace compared to the first. “We will get to the spectacle,” he said. “But you have to understand these people’s complexities before they’re thrown into war.”

He added: “Series two will hit the rhythms people came to expect from the middle run of Game Of Thrones, but it will have been earned, and viewers will feel the tragedies because we put the work in.”