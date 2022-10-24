NewsTV News

‘House Of The Dragon’ viewers praise “incredible” finale: “Captures the feel of classic ‘Game Of Thrones'”

“I didn’t know if HBO could revitalise this franchise, but they delivered BIG time”

By Adam Starkey
House Of The Dragon
Daemon (Matt Smith) tries to convince Rhaenyra to kill the Hightowers. CREDIT: HBO/Sky

House Of The Dragon’s season finale has been widely praised by viewers.

The Game Of Thrones prequel’s first season came to an end with episode Black Queen, which aired in the US on Sunday (October 23).

The episode also leaked a few days prior which prompted a response from HBO. “We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show,” a statement read.

Advertisement

Despite the disruption, viewers have praised the finale as comparable with the best of Game Of Thrones. “Well that finale locked it in season one of House Of The Dragon stands alongside the best seasons Game Of Thrones ever had,” one viewer wrote.

They added: “I didn’t know if HBO could revitalise this franchise, but they delivered BIG time.”

“Guys the season finale of House Of Dragons slapped so much,” another wrote. “I can’t believe I have to wait so long for season two.”

You can check out more reactions below.

Advertisement

House Of The Dragon was renewed for a second season back in August, after the first episode attracted 20million viewers in the US.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, showrunner Ryan Condal said the second season would have a faster pace compared to the first. “We will get to the spectacle,” he said. “But you have to understand these people’s complexities before they’re thrown into war.”

He added: “Series two will hit the rhythms people came to expect from the middle run of Game Of Thrones, but it will have been earned, and viewers will feel the tragedies because we put the work in.”

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement