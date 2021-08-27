Members of THE BOYZ, WayV and AB6IX to star in new variety show

Members of various K-pop groups – from THE BOYZ to IZ*ONE – are set to star in a brand-new MBC variety show.

On August 26, the South Korean network held a live press conference to introduce the cast of the forthcoming series How A Family Is Made. The star-studded line-up includes K-pop idols such as THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae, WayV’s Xiaojun, Hendery, and Yangyang, AB6IX’s Lee Dae-hwi, SUPER JUNIOR’s Yesung and BtoB’s Eunkwang.

Rounding out the cast are former Wonder Girls member Yubin, ex-PRISTIN vocalist Lim Na-young, IZ*ONE’s Kang Hye-won, industry veteran and g.o.d member Son Ho-young and child actor Kim Kang-hoon.

Not much about How A Family Is Made has been revealed thus far, but Son did explain the basic premise of the series during the press conference. “To tell you the basics, we are already one family. Several people can become one family, and there can also be a married couple,” he said, per Soompi.

“We met without knowing at all who we will become family members with,” Yubin added. “It was nice because it felt new, and the show went a really different direction from what I expected. It was fun because I was able to discover new sides of myself.”

During the press conference, AB6IX’s Lee also revealed that he has produced a song for the forthcoming programme, which will be featured in the first episode. “I participated as a music director. A song was naturally created while filming,” he explained.

How A Family Is Made is co-produced by MBC and Discovery Channel Korea, and is scheduled to premiere later this year.

In other Korean television news, the main cast of the popular South Korean TV series Hospital Playlist – Jo Jung-suk, Jung Kyung-so, Jeon Mi-do, Yoo Yeon-seok and Kim Dae-myung – are set to star in their very own variety series.

However, the show is currently only in the “planning stage”. The network also noted that various details, such as the title, shooting schedule and location, have yet to be decided