How does ‘Kaleidoscope’ work on Netflix?

Kaleidoscope, Netflix’s new anthology series, is coming to the streamer on New Year’s Day 2023 and allows viewers to choose the order they watch the episodes in.

The eight-episode limited series is loosely inspired by real-life events, where seventy billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy. Kaleidoscope covers the 24 years before the heist to 6 months after.

Kaleidoscope stars Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian) as mastermind Leo Pap alongside Paz Vega (Rambo: Last Blood), Rufus Sewell (The Father), Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Peter Mark Kendall (The Americans), Rosaline Elbay (Diamond Dust), Jai Courtney (Suicide Squad) and Niousha Noor (The Night).

Advertisement

The synopsis reads: “Spanning 25 years, Kaleidoscope (previously titled Jigsaw) is an all-new anthology series following a crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history.”

“Guarded by the world’s most powerful corporate security team, and with law enforcement on the case, every episode reveals a piece of an elaborate puzzle of corruption, greed, vengeance, scheming, loyalties and betrayals. How did the crew of thieves plan it? Who gets away with it? Who can be trusted?”

How to watch Kaleidoscope

According to Netflix, Kaleidoscope “takes a non-linear approach to storytelling, building intrigue and suspense uniquely.”

The streaming giant goes on to explain that “some members may start with certain episodes (like episodes Yellow or Green), then move deeper into their own personal viewing order with varying episodes (Blue or Violet or Orange, followed by Red or Pink) until the epic White: The Heist story finale.”

“All viewers will eventually see all episodes, but the order in which they watch the episodes will affect their viewpoint on the story, the characters, and the questions and answers at the heart of the heist,” continues Netflix. “How will you experience the colours of Kaleidoscope?”

Advertisement

Kaleidoscope seems to follow in the footsteps of Netflix’s 2018 Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which was an interactive, choose-your-own-adventure story that contained different plot points and endings.

With Kaleidoscope, Netflix is encouraging viewers to watch the first seven episodes in any order they want, before concluding with the finale White, which features the actual heist.

There’s no recommended viewing order for Kaleidoscope, and Netflix viewers will get the episodes preloaded in a variety of orders, though they’re free to choose-their-own adventure. However, Netflix has revealed when each episode happens chronologically.

Violet – 24 years before the heist

Green – Seven years before the heist

Yellow – Six weeks before the heist

Orange – Three weeks before the heist

Blue – Five days before the heist

White – The heist

Red – The morning after the heist

Pink – Six months after the heist

Speaking to the New York Post, Kaleidoscope creator Eric Garcia said: “I feel like we can trust audiences these days. There’s so much stuff on TV and I think people want something different. Some people have been like, ‘I’m going to find out the order, and watch it chronologically.’ That’s fine, I don’t have a problem with it. There is no perfect order, as far as I’m concerned.”