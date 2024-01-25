How is ‘Masters Of The Air’ connected to ‘Band Of Brothers’?

Masters Of The Air looks destined to become one of the biggest shows of the year.

Based on the 2007 book of the same name by Donald L. Miller, the miniseries follows the actions of the 100th Bomb Group, nicknamed the Bloody Hundreth, who served under the Eighth Air Force for the US during World War II.

The series, produced by Apple Studios, features a cast filled with the stars of tomorrow, including Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Barry Keoghan, Isabel May, Raff Law and Ncuti Gatwa.

How is Masters Of The Air related to Band Of Brothers?

Masters Of The Air is pitched as a companion series to 2001’s Band Of Brothers and 2010’s The Pacific. One of the key reasons is due to those involved behind the camera, with all three shows produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.

All three shows also tackle the subject of World War II from different US regiments. Band Of Brothers focuses on the Easy Company parachute infantry regiment and its participation in the Western Front through Europe. The Pacific, meanwhile, follows the Marine Corp’s actions in the Pacific War, while Masters Of The Air jumps into the skies to chart the 100th Bomb Group unit’s bombing raids over Germany and other territories.

While it’s unclear whether Masters Of The Air will directly connect to Band Of Brothers in any significant way, their respective regiments did cross paths. The 100th Bomb Group conducted various missions in 1944 to support the invasion of Normandy, which was depicted in the second episode of Band Of Brothers.

The unit also conducted various other raids against Nazi occupied locations across Europe which, in turn, likely helped Easy Company advance into Germany.

We’ll have to see, however, if the series will make any direct callbacks to Band Of Brothers when it kicks off on January 26, 2024.

Where can I stream Masters Of The Air?

The show’s first two episodes are set to premiere on January 26, 2024 on Apple TV+, with the remaining seven episodes airing weekly from this date.