How many episodes of ‘At Home With The Furys’ are there?

Tyson Fury gives his personal life the reality show treatment in At Home With The Furys.

The heavyweight professional boxer stars in the Netflix series, alongside his wife Paris, their six children, father John, half-brother Tommy and his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague.

In the series, Tyson “attempts to navigate retirement, his mental health and hectic family life”, according to the synopsis.

“Alongside the chaotic school run, the series will see Tyson constantly looking for projects to keep him busy – from a national tour to meet his fans, to lavish weekends away and impromptu family camping trips – all while trying to resist the urge to return to the ring,” reads the description.

How many episodes are in At Home With The Furys?

The series spans nine episodes in total, which were all released on August 16.

Is there a trailer?

A trailer for the series was released last month – check it out above.

At Home With The Furys is among a growing number of reality shows on Netflix, alongside Love Is Blind, The Circle, Physical: 100 and others.

Tommy Fury was a runner-up on ITV2’s Love Island with his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague in 2019. They welcomed a child together in January this year.