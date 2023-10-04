How many episodes of ‘Beckham’ are there on Netflix?

Beckham, a new documentary series following the life and career of former footballer David Beckham, has arrived on Netflix.

The series was directed by Fisher Stevens, who previously helmed the Academy Award-winning documentary Cove. Meanwhile, it was produced by John Battsek, best known for his work on acclaimed documentary films One Day In September and Searching For Sugar Man.

An official synopsis reads: “Beckham tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon. David Beckham is one of the most known names on the planet, yet few people know who he really is.

“From his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find balance between ambition, love and family, David’s story is one of immense ups and downs. The series takes you on that rollercoaster and builds a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time.”

How many episodes of Beckham are there?

Beckham will feature four episodes, which arrived on Netflix at 8am BST today (October 4).

The series features candid interviews with Beckham and his family, friends and former colleagues. Among them are Victoria Beckham, Gary Neville, Eric Cantona, Sir Alex Ferguson, Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes, Roy Keane, Mel C, and his parents.

As well as diving into Beckham’s personal life and upbringing, it will also tackle his career both on and off the pitch. It will address the famous “bootgate” scandal from 2003, where the footballer was struck in the face by a boot kicked by Ferguson.