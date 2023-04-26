How many episodes of ‘Love & Death’ are there?

Elizabeth Olsen’s new series Love & Death will premiere on HBO Max this week – you can find episode details below.

The upcoming crime drama is based on the true story of Candy Montgomery, a housewife in 1980s Wylie, Texas, who pursues an affair with Allan Gore, her best friend Betty’s husband.

Montgomery was accused and tried for murdering Betty, who was found dead in her home with multiple axe wounds.

Alongside Olsen, the upcoming mini-series also stars Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe and Krysten Ritter.

How many episodes of Love And Death are there?

There will be seven episodes of the mini-series in total, with the first three dropping on HBO Max on April 27. New episodes will be made available every following Thursday, with the finale arriving on May 25. The series will air in the UK on ITVX this autumn.

An official synopsis for reads: “Love & Death takes a close look at Candy Montgomery’s shift from a bright, devout Christian housewife to a merciless axe-murderer and the peculiar affair that started it all.

“Set in a close-knit, trusting Texas community full of carefree families and faithful churchgoers, it’s an idyllic picture – and the perfect cover for dangerous secrets and vicious jealousy left unchecked.

“With executive producers David E Kelley and Nicole Kidman and stars Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons, the limited series promises sky-high pedigree, style with substance, and the complex, psychological nuance necessary for such an unbelievable true crime story.”

The true events of Montgomery’s story also inspired the Disney+/Hulu series Candy, starring Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey.

Is there a trailer for Love And Death?

HBO Max released a trailer in March 2023, providing a first-look at the star-studded cast – you can watch it above.

The trailer teases Candy Montgomery’s journey from unfulfilled housewife to potential axe murderer, as well as the affair that kickstarted it all.