Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has arrived on Netflix – you can find episode details below.

The Bridgerton spin-off series follows a young Charlotte (India Amarteifio) as she begins to understand her power and the meaning of love. The story sees her embark on a life-changing marriage with young King George (Corey Mylchreest), while spearheading a societal shift that will lead to generations of change in the Bridgerton world.

The cast also includes Arsema Thomas, Michelle Fairley, Sam Clemmett, Freddie Dennis, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Cyril Nri and Rob Maloney.

Advertisement

Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell also appear in Queen Charlotte as their respective Bridgerton characters Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury and Bridgerton family matriarch Lady Violet Bridgerton.

How many episodes of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story are there?

The new series is made up of six episodes in total, which are all now available to stream on Netflix (as of 8am GMT on May 4). You can find the episode titles below.

Episode One – Queen to Be

Episode Two – Honeymoon Bliss

Episode Three – Even Days

Advertisement

Episode Four – Holding the King

Episode Five – Gardens in Bloom

Episode Six – Crown Jewels

A synopsis for the series reads: “Centred on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.”

Discussing the show’s key themes, showrunner Shonda Rhimes said (via Collider): “It’s very much about how do you survive in a world in which you have no power. Where do you find the power in that?

“When I think about this series and what I want audiences to take away from it, I think the most important thing is I want people to feel like this is what happens with real love, love is hard love is difficult, love has many layers, and I also want them to take away the idea that the happy ending that we always talk about for characters doesn’t have to be the obvious one.”