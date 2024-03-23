Solo Leveling has become one of the breakout anime shows of the year, but when will the run of episodes come to an end?

Based on the Korean web novel by Chugong, the series takes place in a realm of gifted hunters and monsters. In this world, weak hunter Sung Jinwoo is given extraordinary strength through a mysterious programme, which kickstarts a journey across the various dungeons to discover the true source of his power.

The anime adaptation debuted in January this year, after having first been announced at Anime Expo 2022. It has been produced by A-1 Pictures, and directed by Shunsuke Nakashige, with Noboru Kimura writing the scripts.

Advertisement

Characters for the series have been designed by Tomoko Sudo, with Hiroyuki Sawano composing the music.

It has also been reported that there is now a live-action television series adaptation currently in development, as well as a role-playing video game based on the series.

The original web novel series ran for 14 books, published between 2016 and 2021. The webtoon version ran for nine volumes, released between 2018 and 2021.

How many episodes of Solo Leveling are there?

The show is available to stream via Crunchroll, with the first episode having premiered back on January 7.

New episodes are released on the streaming platform every Sunday, with the most recent, Episode 10, having landed on March 17.

Advertisement

This first season of the show will run to a total of 25 episodes, which are being split into two halves. The first half will consist of 12 episodes, meaning there are two left to premiere – on March 24 and March 31.

The remaining episodes are expected to air later this year. There’s no official word yet on whether it will return for a second season but judging by its popularity so far, it certainly looks likely.

Along with the anime, a live-action Korean drama adaptation and a spin-off webtoon titled Solo Leveling: Ragnarok are also in the works. The latter is expected to air later this year.