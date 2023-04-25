Netflix is set to drop new South Korean drama The Good Bad Mother this week – check below for episode details.

Written by Bae Se-young and directed by Shim Na-yeon, the new series will follow the journey of cold-hearted attorney Choi Kang-ho (The Glory‘s Lee Do-hyun), who returns to his hometown after a tragic accident. There, he reconnects with his mother Jin Young-soon (played by Ra Mi-ran) and the pair set out to heal their frayed relationship.

The Good Bad Mother will premiere on April 26 on the South Korean cable network JTBC, and will also be available to stream on Netflix in selected regions.

How many episodes of The Good Bad Mother are there?

Advertisement

There will be 14 episodes of the K-drama in total, with new instalments dropping twice a week on Wednesdays and Thursdays for seven weeks until the season finale on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Each episode is approximatively 70 minutes long.

A synopsis for the series reads: “A drama about a mother, Young Soon, who has lived for her child all her life, and her son, prosecutor Kang Ho, who suffers from amnesia in an unexpected accident and goes back to being a child.”

The Good Bad Mother was first announced in January 2023, when Netflix unveiled its slate of upcoming Korean dramas and movies for 2023. At the time, the streaming platform announced 30 such titles, including new seasons 2020’s Sweet Home and 2021’s D.P.

The upcoming K-drama will be Lee Do-hyun’s first role since his star-making appearance in Netflix’s hit revenge drama The Glory, which ran from December 2022 to March 2023.

When part two of The Glory was released, it became the streaming platform’s most-watched programme globally for two weeks straight. The show is also now the fifth most popular Non-English TV release ever on Netflix, with over 436million hours viewed in its first 28 days.

Is there a trailer for The God Bad Mother?

Advertisement

Netflix released a trailer for the K-drama on April 18 – you can watch it above.

The trailer opens by introducing Kang-ho, his two childhood friends, Mi-joo (Ahn Eun-jin) and Sam-sik (Yoo In-soo), and the love triangle between the three. “If I ever steal anything again, it’s going to be your heart,” Sam-sik tells Mi-joo.

It then cuts to shots of Kang-ho before the incident as an ambitious prosecutor, along with emotional scenes of the trio’s mothers. “Will all the mothers be able to find happiness?” asks a voiceover.